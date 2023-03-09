PUBG Mobile reveals schedule and teams for PMSL Spring 2023

A few hours ago, James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile Esports, officially announced a major tournament in the Southeast Asian region for the 2023 season - PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL).

The Super League will initiate its spring season in a few days' time. It is already being considered a superior tournament to its counterpart, the Pro League, which concluded on February 26 in several Southeast Asian countries. Fans can expect to see some of the most popular esports teams and their superstars in action.

PUBG Mobile Super League Spring 2023 participating teams

As per the announcement, 15 renowned esports teams have been included in the list to join the PUBG MOBILE partnership program, with the Southeast Asia region kicking off the initiative.

PMSL Spring 2023 partner teams have been announced (Image via Tencent Games)

Each pro team that made it into the partner program was chosen based on their previous tournament performances, future commitments, and fan following as well as the general popularity of mobile esports in their respective countries. According to Yang, the participating pro teams will get guaranteed slots in their upcoming respective PMPL region and PMSL.

The PUBG Mobile esports teams who were partnered for the Southeast Asian region's Super League Spring tournament are as follows:

Indonesia:

ALTER EGO BIGETRON ESPORTS BOOM ESPORTS PERSIJA EVOS RRQ ESPORTS

Malaysia:

GEEK SLATE SEM9 TEAM SECRET YOODO ALLIANCE

Thailand:

BACON TIME FAZE CLAN VAMPIRE ESPORTS

Vietnam:

BOX GAMING D'XAVIER

Philippines:

PLAYBOOK ESPORTS

All the aforementioned partner PUBG Mobile teams, along with other teams that qualified through the Pro League, will compete in the PMSL Spring season. The tournament is set to kick off on March 22 and will be live for three weeks of intense battle on the popular maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

The top 16 teams from the qualifying stage will make their way to the PMSL Finals, set to be organized between April 14 - 16. The Grand Finals of the tournament is expected to be held offline in order to engage a larger audience. However, further details of the same will be announced later on.

Yang also declared that the winner of the inaugural tournament will book their spot directly in the PMGC 2023, scheduled to begin in November. He further mentioned that the introduction of the Super League is expected to encourage youngsters about gaming and increase the quality of mobile esports in the region.

With the best teams in the Southeast Asian region participating in this inaugural PMSL and a PMGC slot up for grabs, fans will be looking forward to cheering on their favorites.

