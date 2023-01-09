PMGC 2022: DRS Gaming finishes as first runner-up

With the biggest tournament in the world for PUBG Mobile esports, PMGC 2022, coming to an end with its Grand Finals last night, S2G Gaming from Turkey emerged as the event's champions. Da Real Soldiers (popularly known as DRS Gaming) from Nepal won hearts globally as they overcame numerous odds and emerged as the first runners-up in the international tournament.

DRS Gaming made history by becoming the first South Asian team to finish second in the Grand Finals of the Global Championships. As a result, the Nepalese roster claimed a major share of the prize pool, walking away with $200,000.

DRS Gaming had an unforgettable journey in the recently concluded PMGC 2022

Placed into Group Red, DRS Gaming began their PMGC 2022 campaign in the very first week of the tournament. The team secured a total of 182 points and bagged one Chicken Dinner. Unfortunately, their secured points weren't enough to directly claim a slot in the Grand Finals. They ended the Group Stage in sixth place and qualified for the Survival Stage.

In the Survival Stage event, they took every step cautiously and finished in seventh position with 114 points and a Chicken Dinner. This allowed them to obtain a spot in the Last Chance phase of the tournament.

The team started afresh in the Last Chance phase and showed sparks of brilliance, which were later displayed in abundance during the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022. DRS Gaming ended the tournament with 111 points and one Chicken Dinner, becoming the second Nepalese team to feature in the Grand Finals.

DRS' talented roster kicked off the Grand Finals with an outstanding win in the first map of Erangel. Following this, they had a mediocre Day 1, where they finished in sixth place. Their second Chicken Dinner in this phase came in the fourth match of Day 2, where Gyantey, Killer YT, and Sandesh dominated the entire lobby, picking off players from every corner.

Day 3 started off in interesting fashion, with the top-placed team INCO Gaming losing their momentum. DRS seized the opportunity and climbed to second position in the points table.

The Nepalese side kept their hopes of winning the title alive as they managed to finish third in the penultimate match. Unfortunately, in the last match when it mattered the most, DRS Gaming's performance faltered. They failed to close the seven-point gap between themselves and S2G Gaming, bowing out of the match in its initial stages.

Nevertheless, the team's second-place finish in the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals has cemented Nepal's place as a powerhouse nation that's capable of producing world-class esports talent.

Fans across the globe will be keeping a close eye on DRS Gaming, with the Nepalese organization likely aiming to go even further and claim the famed trophy in the tournament's upcoming editions.

