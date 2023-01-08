PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: Day 3 Match Summary

S2G Esports (Turkey) ended Nova Esports' winning streak in PMGC as they emerged as champions of the third edition of the global championships. Meanwhile, DRS Gaming (Nepal) and Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) ended up as first and second runners-up.

Top from GodLike Stalwart showcased great gameplay and emerged as the MVP of the Grand Finals.

PMGC 2022 Grand Finals concluded with S2G Esports winning the title

Match 1: Erangel

S2G Esports failed to continue their great run from Day 2 and became the first team to be eliminated. Even though Mafioso had a great game with five kills, his over aggression was the downfall for Alpha 7 esports. DRS Gaming and 4AM faced each other in a 3v3 fight in the final circle, but the latter kept their cool and got the win with 18 total kills.

Match 2: Miramar

Alpha 7 swamped between S2G Esports and Geek Fam to become the first team to head back to the lobby. Meanwhile, GodLike Stalwart put a temporary halt to Nova Esports' comeback. Alter Ego LIMAX gave the crowd a reason to cheer as they clinched their second win of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals with 13 kills. Fanatic became the MVP with seven solo kills.

Match 3: Sanhok

DRS Gaming kept their hopes alive as they defeated INCO Gaming in the first fight of the match. Multiple clutches from Top, Carrilho, and Godless were on display, but they eventually perished as the match went on. Vampire Esports staged a comeback, eliminating Wolves Esports in the final 4v4 fight. The Thai team got a whopping 18-kill chicken dinner.

Match 4: Erangel

Influence Rage Chemin Esports' downfall continued as Wolves Esports wiped them off in a squad-house fight. DRS Gaming could not capitalize on 4AM's early exit and perished in the blue zone. GodLike Stalwart, Vampire Esports, and Geek Fam faced off in a 4v4v4 fight in the Pochinki end zone.

Vampire Esports staged back-to-back wins with 13 kills.

Match 5: Miramar

Nova Esports' hopes of a hat-trick of PMGC wins ended as they lost the first fight of the match to INCO Gaming. Alpha 7 Esports and DRS Gaming played the match with great intensity but finished second and third, respectively. They fell short to IHC Esports, who won the match with 12 eliminations.

Match 6: Erangel

S2G RayZ got the entire fanbase berserk as he did a 1v4 with DBS. Although S2G Esports finished fourth in the match with 15 kills, they handsomely won PMGC 2022. Nova Esports bowed out with 12 eliminations.

With another win, Vampire Esports became the first team to win three chicken dinners in a single day.

