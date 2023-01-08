PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: Results and updated points table after Day 2

The ongoing PMGC 2022 has finally reached its business end, with the Grand Finals being played in a LAN event in Jakarta, Indonesia. The best PUBG Mobile teams are battling it out for the coveted trophy and a prize pool of $1.6 million.

Fans worldwide can watch the live broadcast of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals on Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from 10:30 am UTC (4:00 pm IST).

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Chicken Dinner winners and updated points table (Grand Finals - Day 2)

Day 2 of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals witnessed six intense matches containing gunfights, tactical gameplay, and grenade bombardments from the best teams. Brazilian team INCO Gaming continued their great run. Some heavyweight teams like Nova Esports, DRS Gaming, and S2G Esports also had great performances.

The Chicken Dinner winners of matches 7-12 are listed below:

Match 7 - Erangel - INCO Gaming (6 kills)

Match 8 - Miramar - Nova Esports (9 kills)

Match 9 - Sanhok - Alter Ego LIMAX (11 kills)

Match 10 - Erangel - DRS Gaming (10 kills)

Match 11 - Miramar - S2G Esports (9 kills)

Match 12 - Erangel - Buriram United Esports (12 kills)

Here are the positions of all 16 participating teams after the conclusion of Grand Finals Day 2:

INCO Gaming (125 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) S2G Esports (123 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Alpha 7 Esports (109 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) DRS Gaming (102 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Nova Esports (96 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Trained to Kill (93 points) 4 Angry Men (93 points) Influence Rage Chemin Esports (91 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) IHC Esports (90 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) GodLike Stalwart (88 points) Buriram United Esports (86 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Wolves Esports (85 points) Geek Fam (76 points) Fireflux Esports (69 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Alter EGO LIMAX (65 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Vampire Esports (45 points)

With only six matches to go, all eyes will be on defending champions Nova Esports. It will be interesting to see if the Chinese giants can become the first team to win a hat-trick of PMGC titles.

Meanwhile, the host nation will hope that Alter Ego LIMAX can create history by winning multiple chicken dinners and placing themselves at the top by the end of Match 18.

