Top teams to watch out for in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

The ongoing PMGC 2022 has become an instant hit. Millions of players and fans across the globe tuned in to watch their favorite PUBG Mobile stars in action.

Following the conclusion of the Last Chance phase, the Grand Finals of the tournament will begin on January 6 and continue until January 8. All 16 qualified teams will try their best to win the title. However, based on their current form and previous results, some teams have a better chance of winning the championship.

PUBG Mobile teams that can win the ongoing PMGC 2022 edition

1) Nova Esports

PMGC and Nova Esports China have a rich history. The popular team has won both editions of the competition held so far. They will be looking forward to winning the ongoing PMGC 2022 as well and becoming the first team to win three consecutive global championships.

Nova Esports China is known for their average plays during the League Stages since they usually save their best gameplay for the Grand Finals. However, they had a great League Stage as well in this edition of the tournament, finishing second in Group Green.

Players:

Zhu "Paraboy" Bocheng - Assaulter

Xu "Jimmy" Yinjun - Assaulter

Zeng "Order" Zehai - IGL

Lin "King" Yien - Assaulter/Support Player

Xu "qc" Jiajun - Assaulter

Zhou "Frozen" Yuchao - Assaulter/Support Player

Zeng "Coolboy" Ronghua - Assaulter

2) GodLike Stalwart

Following successive PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asian title wins in 2022 and a third-place finish in the PMWI: Main Event, GodLike Stalwart recently bagged the top position in the Group Green League phase matches. They outplayed teams like Nova Esports, HVVP, Fire Flux Esports, and Alpha 7 Esports to come out victorious in the "Group of Death."

With Action and TOP being in great form, the Mongolian team will be looking to relieve their past glory and add the title of Global Champions to their trophy cabinet.

Players:

Suhbat "Action" Galtsalam - Assaulter

UnuBold "PikA" Erkhembayar - IGL

Bilguutei "Skryyy" Bayasgalan - Assaulter

Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel - Assaulter/Support Player

3) Buriram United Esports

Hailing from Thailand, Buriram United Esports reigned supreme in the Group Red League phase matches. They grabbed Chicken Dinners on all matchdays, which placed them at the top of the points table.

Led by the experienced campaigner, Kengzo, Buriram United Esports was the only team to reach the 300-point mark in the 2022 edition of the tournament. The Thai team will be giving it their best in an attempt to win the ongoing PMGC 2022.

Players:

Nathakit "Kengzo" Khongsranoi - IGL

Aphicha "OnLine24" Sonsakun - Assaulter

Peeraphong "MynmeP" Phopirom - Assaulter

Sirawit "cSkyOnly" Thongyot - Assaulter

Anupon "TigerX" Pankhom - Assaulter/Support Player

4) Geek Fam

Geek Fam started the Group Yellow League phase matches as fan favorites. Although they did not have the best start, they eventually emerged as the champions of the group.

The team adopted an aggressive stance, decimating opponents and proving their skills on all three maps. With the Grand Finals coming up, Geek Fam will be looking to dethrone Nova Esports and be crowned champions of the ongoing PMGC 2022.

Players:

Mohd Irzam "DamRUDE" Aman Bin Mohd Zaini - IGL

Mohamad "Snipes" Nabil Bin Nazaruddin - Assaulter

Daim "Mica" Rosli - Assaulter

Nadzrul "SONIX7Days" Bin Abdul Sagal - Assaulter

Muhd "uHigh" Dhiya Ulhaq - Assaulter

Apart from the teams mentioned above, fans across the world will also want to keep an eye out on Alter Ego LIMAX (Indonesia) and Still Moving Under Gunfire (China) since both teams directly secured slots in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022. It will be worth watching to see if they're able to match the gameplay of the qualified teams.

