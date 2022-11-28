PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow final standings, qualified teams, and more

The ongoing PMGC 2022 has taken the world of esports and gaming by storm. Beginning with the League Phase on November 10, it finally concluded with a thriller of a match last night. The competition will now head on to the Survival Stage, where teams will be giving their all to make their place in the Grand Finals.

The live broadcast of the Survival Stage of PMGC 2022 will begin at 10:45 am (UTC+0) / 4:15 pm IST. Fans across the world can tune into the official YouTube, Tik Tok, Facebook, and Twitch handles/channels of PUBG Mobile Esports to catch the upcoming action live.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (Final League Day - Group Yellow)

Day 4 witnessed the points table undergo several changes as a few teams outplayed their competition across all maps. The race to finish in the top three went down to the wire as Trained to Kill staged a spectacular comeback.

Despite Geekay Esports' valiant efforts in their last match, they finished seven points short of the third-placed Trained to Kill, who qualified directly for the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022 with superior placement points over REJECT.

The Chicken Dinner winners of the Day 4 matchups (along with their total kills) are as follows:

Match 19 - Erangel - Geek Fam (16 kills)

Match 20 - Miramar - Trained to Kill (13 kills)

Match 21 - Sanhok - Nongshim RedForce (13 kills)

Match 22 - Erangel - TEM Entertainment (9 kills)

Match 23 - Miramar - IHC Esports (12 kills)

Match 24 - Erangel - Geekay Esports (16 kills)

Given below are the standings of the 16 teams at the end of the PMGC 2022 Group Yellow League phase:

Geek Fam (292 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Four Angry Men (231 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Trained to Kill (214 points, along with two Chicken Dinner) REJECT (214 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Geekay Esports (207 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) TEM Entertainment (206 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) IHC Esports (204 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Faze Clan (195 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Vivo Keyd (178 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Game Lord (166 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Beşiktaş Esports (161 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Genesis Dogma GIDS (147 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) D'Xavier (134 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Falcons (126 points) Nongshim RedForce (114 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Furious Gaming (103 points)

Teams qualified for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

After three weeks of intense matches, a total of nine teams have successfully booked their slots in the Grand Finals stage of the ongoing PMGC 2022 event.

Here's a look at the qualified teams:

Group Red

Buriram United

Influence Rage Chemin Esports

S2G Esports

Group Green

GodLike Stalwart

Nova Esports

Fire Flux Esports

Group Yellow

Geek Fam

Four Angry Men

Trained to Kill

Meanwhile, 24 teams from the League Phase (eight from each group, placed between fourth and twelfth places) will be moving to the Survival Stage of the competition (scheduled to be played between November 30 and December 2).

Poll : 0 votes