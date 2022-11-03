PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League Stage: Qualified teams and prize pool

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 is just around the corner. The action will begin with the League Stage on November 10, 2022, at 10:45 (UTC + 0).

Teams from around the world have made their way to the prestigious competition. However, since the Indian version of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has been banned, teams from the country will not be competing this year.

This will be the third edition of the tournament, and all the teams will be looking to break Nova Esports' dominance.

Teams to feature in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League Stage matches

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 is scheduled to take place between November 10, 2022, and November 27, 2022. It features 48 teams in total.

These teams have been divided into three groups (Red, Yellow, and Green). Each group has 16 teams.

Here's a list of the participating teams in the League Stage:

Group A (Red)

Buriram United Esports (Thailand) The Infinity (Thailand) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) 4 Rivals (Malaysia) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil) Team Queso (Argentina) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) Nigma Galaxy (UAE) Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) DRS Gaming (Nepal) i8 Esports (Pakistan) S2G Esports (Turkey) Mad Bulls (Serbia) emTek StormX (South Korea) LGD Gaming (China)

Group B (Green)

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) INCO Gaming (Brazil) A7 Esports (Brazil) Knights (U.S.A) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) One Million Esports (Morocco) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Nova Esports (China) Donuts USG (Japan)

Group C (Yellow)

TEM Entertainment (Thailand) Faze Clan (Thailand) Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia) Geek Fam (Malaysia) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Furious Gaming (Chile) Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia) Geekay Esports (Iraq) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Trained to Kill (Nepal) Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey) Game Lord (France) DS Gaming (South Korea) Four Angry Men (China) REJECT (Japan)

Each group will compete in 24 matches across four days. The top three out of the 16 participating teams from the overall rankings will head to the PMGC Grand Finals.

The teams placed between fourth and 11th place will go to the Survival Stage. Meanwhile, those placed between 12th and 16th place will be eliminated from the tournament.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League Stage prize pool

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 has a prize pool of $463k. The first, second, and third-ranked PUBG Mobile teams are entitled to $90k, $85k, and $80k, respectively.

Here is the overall prize pool distribution:

$90k - Finals

$85k - Finals

$80k - Finals

$22k - Survival Stage

$21k - Survival Stage

$20k - Survival Stage

$19k - Survival Stage

$18k - Survival Stage

$17k - Survival Stage

$16k - Survival Stage

$15k - Survival Stage

$14k - Eliminated

$13k - Eliminated

$12k - Eliminated

$11k - Eliminated

$10k - Eliminated

It remains to be seen which PUBG Mobile teams will make their way to the grand finals of the prestigious tournament.

