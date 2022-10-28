Fans react as PUBG Mobile announces collaboration with Lionel Messi

PUBG Mobile recently took to Twitter to announce a collaboration with football superstar Lionel Messi.

The post only stated that the collaboration will be coming this November. No other details were disclosed.

This is exciting news for football fans as they will be able to experience new in-game events related to the Argentine legend days before the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup begins.

Tencent Games has already made the beta variant of the upcoming 2.3 update available to players across the globe. It features a football carnival mode, highlighting the developers' intentions to celebrate the FIFA Men's World Cup 2022 within the game.

Fans overjoyed as PUBG Mobile announces its collaboration with legendary footballer Lionel Messi, call for legendary emote

Gaming and football fans across the globe have since taken to their social media handles on Twitter and Instagram to react to the announcement.

Several fans are overjoyed that Lionel Messi has stepped into the world of gaming and esports, following in the footsteps of Neymar Jr. and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are some of the reactions:

Messi also took to his Instagram handle to express his excitement at collaborating with PUBG Mobile.

Many popular gamers and influencers, including Mavi, Thug, and Owais, showed their support for the upcoming collaboration by reacting to the post.

It remains to be seen what new features, themes, modes, events, and rewards the developers will incorporate to celebrate the collaboration. Many expect it to follow the same path as the game's previous collaborations with Premier League club Liverpool.

PUBG Mobile's latest collaborations

This is obviously not the first collaboration for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile.

The game hosts various events/themes to enrich players' BR experience and retain their interest. Most of these events/themes have come in the form of collaborations with popular franchises from different fields of entertainment.

The battle royale sensation has had several collaborations in the recent past, and almost all of them have been hits.

Listed below are all the popular franchises, games, and entities that have recently collaborated with PUBG Mobile:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Godzilla

Jujutsu Kaisen

Metro Exodus

Arcane: League of Legends

Resident Evil 2

Blackpink

Rich Brain

Baby Shark

Tesla

Lamborghini

McLaren

Koenigsegg

Dragon Ball Super

Gamers should keep an eye on PUBG Mobile's social media channels for more information on the game's latest collaboration with Lionel Messi.

