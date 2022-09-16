PUBG Mobile x Dodge collaboration officially announced

Following the announcement of PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Dragon Ball Super a few weeks ago, the developers have announced that the game will now be collaborating with supercar giant Dodge.

A few hours ago, Tencent Games released a trailer on the game's official YouTube channel, announcing the collaboration with the car giants:

According to the trailer, the collaboration is set to incorporate two stylish cars from the American powerhouse brand renowned for designing vehicles that offer power, performance, and style. The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody are the two vehicles that will be available during the collaboration.

PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Dodge will introduce two powerful cars

The game has seen multiple collaborations in the recent past, all of which have been immensely successful. This latest collaboration will see the first of a series of upgraded vehicles in the title. Hence, Dodge's new collaboration has created considerable buzz amongst players and fans of the game.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody has a supercharged 6.2L High-Output HEMI V8 engine for mind-blowing acceleration. It has an added 3.5 inches of width for great stability and grip. The vehicle has a staggering 797 horsepower and will be available in the game in two chic colors, Blaze and Lime.

The PUBG Mobile Limited Edition Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody will also be a great addition to the game. The car features a 6.2L engine delivering outstanding performance. The muscle car will be available in two colors, Fuschia and Tuscan Torque.

While the new 2.2 update has already brought in a lot of new features, modes, themes, maps, and more to enhance the BR experience for players around the world, the collaboration with the American muscle-car pioneer will change the dynamics of the battlegrounds.

Following the norm of previous collaborations, the latest one will also have exclusive events and modes.

List of PUBG Mobile's recent collaborations

The developers of the game have always tried to add variety to the battle royale experience and have collaborated with several brands from different fields.

Listed below are all the popular TV series, manga, anime, games, and automobile brands that have collaborated with PUBG Mobile recently:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Godzilla

Jujutsu Kaisen

Metro Exodus

Arcane: League of Legends

Resident Evil 2

Blackpink

Rich Brain

Baby Shark

Tesla

Lamborghini

McLaren

Koenigsegg

Dragon Ball Super

It remains to be seen if the collaboration with Dodge will be as successful as the previous collaborations mentioned above.

