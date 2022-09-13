5 best features in PUBG Mobile 2.2 update: New Nusa map and more

Every major update in PUBG Mobile appears after an interval of two months. The conclusion of the ongoing 2.1 update will result in the introduction of the 2.2 update today (13 September). The update will begin to roll out at 11:00 am (UTC + 0).

The developers of the BR title, Tencent Games, have recently released patch notes for the September update that list the changes and additions being made to the game. Players and fans across the globe are awaiting the release of the update to get their hands on the new features.

Major features that PUBG Mobile players will be thrilled to experience in the upcoming 2.2 update

Similar to other major updates in PUBG Mobile, the upcoming 2.2 update will bring along a plethora of features that add variety to the BR gaming experience.

Here's an overview of the five best features that will be worth experiencing in the upcoming 2.2 update:

1) New map - Nusa

A new 1x1 map, Nusa, will be available in the forthcoming September update. Nusa will be the seventh classic mode map after Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik, Vikendi, and Karakin. However, unlike other classic mode maps, its smaller dimensions will ensure that players engage in fights for the entire duration of the match.

Set on a tourist island, the new map will have multiple features such as lifts, special recall, ziplines, and beachballs. New weapons like NS2000 Shotgun and Tactical Crossbow, along with a two-seater vehicle, Quad, will be exclusive features of the Nusa map.

The map will be introduced in PUBG Mobile on 15 September at 2:00 am (UTC + 0)

2) Changes to Erangel

Erangel is the only map that comes pre-downloaded after an update, and it is one of the most popular maps in the game. As a result, Tencent Games is all set to introduce multiple new changes to the 2.0 version of Erangel.

Here's a look at the changes to the Erangel map:

New weather (Rainbow)

Flash Shop

Re-introduction of Mountain bike and inclusion of a new bike parking system

Structural updates in multiple regions (like Mylta Power, Ferry Pier, and Hospital)

Working Gas Station

Targeted Supply Chest

3) New mode - Gear Front

A new and exciting mode with eight selectable skills called Gear Front will be introduced for the first time ever on 29 September. PUBG Mobile players can soon enjoy indulging in combat in an area with a medieval theme.

4) New Season and Royale Pass

Like every major update, the 2.2 update will have a new Royale Pass (Month 15) and a new season (Cycle 3 Season 8). While the new Royale Pass will bring in plenty of items and cosmetics as rank rewards, the new season will also offer tier rewards.

However, the C3S8 and the Month 15 RP will only be released on 21 September.

5) Other notable changes

A new European-style themed area, Strange Town, will be available on the ranked map of Erangel. Players can visit the area while playing on the map between 2:00 am on 29 September and 11:59 pm on 14 November (UTC + 0).

Significant improvements have been made to air-drop exclusive weapons like AUG A3 and Mk14. Changes have also been made to DMRs like SKS and Mini14 for a better sniping experience.

The developers have mentioned that the Halloween themed mode will appear in the game on 13 October, after a gap of two years.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, players from the region must refrain from downloading and playing the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish