When will PUBG Mobile 2.2 update be released? Confirmed features and more details

Since its initial release four years ago, PUBG Mobile has dominated the mobile market and has emerged as one of the most popular Battle Royale games. Millions of players from different corners of the world flock to it on a daily basis. To provide them with the best gaming experience, Krafton and Tencent Games work incessantly.

They introduce new updates at periodic intervals that bring along new modes, features, themes, events, and a lot more. This creates massive hype amongst users who are eagerly waiting to experience the new additions.

Following the success of the ongoing 2.1 version, the 2.2 update's release was anticipated for a long time. After weeks of beta testing, which saw testers finding bugs and glitches before the final release, the developers have finally given a green signal to the next update's release that is set to drop on September 13.

PUBG Mobile 2.2 update release time and date for users across the world

Based on the official announcement by Tencent Games, the forthcoming PUBG Mobile 2.2 update will start rolling out from 11:00 (UTC + 0) on the above-mentioned date. However, it may take some time to appear on the App Store and Google Play Store on certain devices, based on their operating systems.

To ensure a smooth installation, the developers have requested users to keep adequate storage on their devices. They have also advised them to be connected to a Wifi network during installation.

Users who successfully install the update will be entitled to get the following free rewards via in-game mail:

3000 BP (Battle Points)

100 AG (Ace Gold)

Magical Night Helmet (3h)

Confirmed features in the upcoming 2.2 update

As mentioned earlier, the patch notes for the forthcoming PUBG Mobile September update have been released by the developers. Following the norm of previous updates, they have introduced plenty of new features that will definitely enhance the BR gaming experience for users worldwide.

Based on the patch notes, here's an overview of the best features that PUBG Mobile players can experience in the upcoming 2.2 update:

New 1x1 map - Nusa (along with Special Recall, Zipline, Lift, and many other features) Erangel update - New weather (Rainbow), Flash Shop, Mountain bike, new bike parking system, structural updates in many regions (like Ferry Pier, Mylta Power, and Hospital), Working Gas Station, and Targeted Supply Chest New Halloween mode along with Halloween theme UI upgrade New mode - Gear Front New crossbow (can burn houses with fire arrows and repair ziplines with ropes) New weapon — NS2000 Shotgun Voice-to-text in-match chat Changes to weapons like SKS and Mini 14 as well as improvements in AUG A3 and MK14 Knockout effect New Vehicle Quad (favorable for traversing in bumpy areas but will seat only 2 passengers) Month 15 Royale Pass Cycle 3 Season 8

With so many new features set to be included in the upcoming September update, it is expected to attract many veterans to the game. Furthermore, the new map and modes will also allure many new users.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian gamers must refrain from playing it.

