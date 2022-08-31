PUBG Mobile's new NUSA map: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the most popular action titles amongst gamers worldwide. The developers occasionally introduce something new to add variety to the BR experience.

Based on a recent announcement during the PUBG Mobile Pro League Fall Finals, a new BR mode map, NUSA, is set to be incorporated into the title in the upcoming 2.2 major update (scheduled to be released in September). The new map will be the seventh Battle Royale Classic mode map for the game after Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin.

The patch notes for the beta version were released a few days ago, and beta testers from around the world began testing the new map to find bugs or glitches.

Everything that PUBG Mobile players must learn about the new NUSA map

The new NUSA map is set to intensify the battle royale experience, with its dimensions of one square kilometer (1x1 km) resulting in more fights than any other existing map in the game. Each match will have a 32-player lobby and gamers can select from the Solo, Duo, or Squad modes.

Each match will last for 10 minutes, and players will have the option to choose between either the TPP or FPP modes. However, they can also switch between the modes if they select the TPP variant.

Players and fans are already buzzing with excitement and have flocked in numbers to YouTube videos of popular gamers who have tested the new map already.

Additional features included in the new NUSA map in PUBG Mobile

1) Zipline

Similar to the Livik map, Ziplines will be available on the new map, allowing users to glide over uneven terrain.

2) Auto Recall

Following the success of the Recall mechanism in Spider-Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Ancient Secret: Arise modes, Auto Recall has been added to the new map as well. PUBG Mobile players will get a recall 15 seconds after dying (as long as one of their teammates is alive).

3) Big Beachball

Krafton and Tencent Games have also added a new beach to the NUSA map. Players can visit the beach and play with a big beachball present there.

4) New Loot Crate

The new PUBG Mobile map will spawn new Loot Crates across the map. These Loot Crates will help players get more supplies.

5) Boost Pool

Several water bodies in the form of pools will be present on the new map. Those who take a dip in the pools get a boost to their energy meters.

6) Lift

Lifts can be seen in apartments on NUSA Island. They will help players move up and down the apartments without having to use stairs. Players can easily visit any floor in the building.

It remains to be seen how players take to the new map. It will also be some time before the NUSA map is introduced into competitive play at the professional level.

