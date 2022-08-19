PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta brings Nusa map and themed game mode: Gear Front

Every update in PUBG Mobile is experienced by millions of gamers worldwide daily. The same can be seen for the ongoing 2.1 patch.

However, to enhance the battle royale gaming experience of players further, the developers are set to bring in the 2.2 update. Since it is expected to be released in September, fans have already started testing the beta version.

What are new features added in PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta variant?

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. recently rolled out a beta variant for the upcoming 2.2 version that provides a sneak peek at the unreleased content. The purpose of releasing the beta variant is to receive user feedback regarding the bugs and glitches and make the required changes in the upcoming September update.

Here are some new features included in the 2.2 beta version of PUBG Mobile:

1) Inclusion of Nusa map

A new island map with a dimension of 1x1 km set in the tropical region has been added to the beta version. It will have abundant supplies that will help players engage in fights as soon as they land in their desired drop locations. Each match is set to have a tenure of eight minutes.

2) Addition of new themed mode — Gear Front

A new themed mode, Gear Front, is set to replace the Ancient Secret: Arise mode, available in the ongoing 2.1 update. Users will have to familiarize themselves with the new skill system to experience fun content.

Gamers and fans must remember that several new additions will be made to the beta version in the coming days, making the September update even more exciting.

PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta version download process

Like any update in the game, the beta versions are easy to download. Here's a look at the step-by-step guide on how to download the 2.2 beta:

Step 1: Gamers should head to the download page (available on the official website) for the PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta APK file.

Step 2: They must click the download button to obtain the latest APK file.

Users must note that the file's size is 653 MB for 32-bit Androids and 738 MB for 64-bit Android devices. They must have adequate storage space available on their device to download and install the version.

Step 3: Once the file is downloaded, players must begin installing it. They will, however, need to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

Step 4: After the installation process is complete, individuals can log in to the beta, download the preferred resource pack, and enjoy playing the new additions.

Those who will play the beta version will better understand the new features once the 2.2 update is released.

Note: Players in India must refrain from downloading the game as it is banned by the Indian government.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer