PUBG Mobile Month 14 RP release date, price, leaked rewards, and more

Krafton and Tencent Games work tirelessly to give PUBG Mobile players the best Battle Royale experience. They have added several items and cosmetics over the years to add variety to the game.

However, amongst all the items, the monthly Royale Pass has a unique place in the hearts of gamers, enabling players to get some great rewards.

Details of Cycle 3 Season 7 Month 14 Royale Pass release in PUBG Mobile

The ongoing Month 13 Royale Pass is scheduled to end on 19 August, after which the RP will get locked for a few hours. This will enable the developers to release the forthcoming Month 14 Royale Pass on 20 August.

The Month 14 Royale Pass will be obtainable in two variants. While the popular Elite Pass can be obtained for 360 UC, the Elite Pass Plus variant can be purchased for 960 UC.

However, gamers who previously purchased the Month 13 Royale Pass can avail of a 60 UC discount coupon when purchasing the Month 14 Royale Pass.

Leaked rewards that PUBG Mobile players may see in the upcoming Month 14 RP

YouTubers working alongside Tencent Games and Krafton as beta testers have provided information about the Month 14 RP in their videos.

Based on the leaks, the upcoming C3S7 Month 14 Royale Pass will be modeled on the 'Night of the Fables' theme. The RP will introduce plenty of new items that players can use to expand their in-game inventory.

Following the norm of previous seasons, the paid section will contain numerous themed rewards. The developers will also add a few rewards to the free RP section for players who cannot afford to purchase the monthly Royale Pass.

Here's an overview of the leaked ranked rewards that will be available in the new PUBG Mobile Month 14 RP:

RP Rank 1: Emerald Leaf PP-Bizon together with Emerald Leaf Outfit

RP Rank 5: Emerald Leaf Cover

RP Rank 10: Gilded Flower backpack skin

RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M14) together with Street Dance Emote (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 20: Exclusive Stun Grenade together with an Exclusive Parachute (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 23: Nightfarer Cover (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 25: Nightfarer Set (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 30: M14 Exclusive Boat Finish together with an Exclusive Emote

RP Rank 35: Blazing Rose S1897 (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 40: Golden Feather MK47

RP Rank 45: Month 14 Mythic mask

RP Rank 50: Royal Aurum Set together with Royal Aurum Cover

With so many rewards up for grabs, many PUBG Mobile players can be expected to purchase the Month 14 Royale Pass. They can also max out their RP and obtain the aforementioned ranked rewards by purchasing RP rank-up cards (each card costs 1000 UC). Each rank-up card will help them level up by 10 ranks.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian users are requested to refrain from playing the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish