How to get free UC in BGMI 2.1 update

It has already been a year since BGMI was released during the Covid hiatus. Within this timespan, the game has successfully found a place among the leading mobile games in the Indian market. Many new players join in to experience the thrilling nature of the Battle Royale mode available in the game.

This rise in the number of players has resulted in an increase in the number of in-game purchases as well. These purchases can only be made using the in-game currency known as Unknown Cash (UC).

While many players can afford to purchase UC, there are several gamers who are unable to do so. They search for alternative methods that will enable them to get free UC. However, they must refrain from using fraudulent websites that can steal their information. This article lists some reliable ways to get free UC in BGMI.

Different methods that BGMI players can use to get free UC after the 2.1 update

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Backed by Google, Google Opinion Rewards has become one of the most popular applications that gamers can use to obtain free BGMI UC.

Users will need to successfully log in and read the terms and conditions. They will then be handed a few easy surveys from time to time, and completing these will reward Google Play Credits.

The Google Play Credits can then be exchanged to obtain money, which can be used to purchase UC for free.

2) LOCO

Over the years, LOCO has become a popular streaming platform, with many pro players and content creators using it on a daily basis. LOCO recently became the livestreaming platform on which the BGMI Masters Series LAN event was telecast for mobile viewers.

The app offers players virtual gold coins upon login. Users can also obtain a total of 400 gold coins per day when they watch livestreams. They can combine up to 3600 gold coins and get 60 UC for free (can be redeemed unlimited times). Furthermore, they can also get shopping and food delivery discount vouchers using the coins.

3) Winzo

Winzo has partnered with several renowned BGMI streamers who popularize the use of the app on their livestreams. They stream various games available on the app, helping their audience learn more about it. The app is authentic, and players need not hesitate to use it.

The app offers a variety of free games that can be played using the joining bonus. Players are rewarded with money when they win games and tournaments. The money received can be withdrawn by linking the app to the user's bank account. This money can then be used to purchase Unknown Cash in BGMI

4) Giveaways

Various content creators as well as tournament organizers arrange for giveaways from time to time. Many players who follow them closely have benefitted from these by obtaining free UC and Royale Passes from the giveaways organized previously.

Since giveaways are free and easy to participate in, they are a great way to get BGMI UC. Players just need to follow the social media accounts of the organizers and fulfill the criteria to successfully participate.

However, users must remember that participation does not ensure winning giveaways as it depends entirely on the user’s luck.

5) Rooter

Introduced in 2021, Rooter has become one of the fastest streaming platforms in India. The app has successfully collaborated with multiple popular third-party tournament organizers as well as gaming organizations. However, collaborations with Skyesports and GodLike Esports have made Rooter massively popular amongst BGMI players.

Users can sign in or log into the app using their Paytm registered number to withdraw their balance when required. They can complete surveys or stream their favorite video games on the app to earn money. The obtained money can be used to earn free UC.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

