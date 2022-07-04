BGMI Codashop UC offer: Price, Bonus UC and offer period details

Krafton has acknowledged Codashop as the official BGMI UC store. The website offers UC to players at a cheaper rate than the in-game store. Since UC helps players obtain outfits, skins, and several other items, many users visit the website regularly.

With the ongoing BGMI Masters Series telecast live on television, the game has reached all corners of the country. As a result, many new players join in on a daily basis. To celebrate the growth, Codashop has introduced new offers using which players can get cheap UC as well as permanent cosmetics for free.

Exclusive BGMI UC are offers available in Codashop in June 2022

Over time, Codashop has become popular for helping BGMI players buy Unknown Cash at discounted prices. Making the offers more lucrative, the website offers additional UC along with cashback to users when they buy any UC bundle.

The new offer is live on the website and will continue until 23:59 PM IST on 7 July.

Here's a look at the prices for UC bundles along with the extra UC available in July 2022:

Purchase 30 UC at ₹37 and get an additional 2 UC.

Purchase 60 UC at ₹75 and get an additional 6 UC.

Purchase 300 UC at ₹380 and get an additional 45 UC.

Purchase 600 UC at ₹750 and get an additional 120 UC.

Purchase 1500 UC at ₹1900 and get an additional 400 UC.

Purchase 3000 UC at ₹3800 and get an additional 850 UC.

Purchase 6000 UC at ₹7500 and obtain an additional 2100 UC

Furthermore, users purchasing at least 60 UC (before 23 July 6:00 PM IST) will be subjected to receive Veteran Agent Glasses for free. They can also obtain the glasses along with the Veteran Agent Set when they make a minimum purchase of 300 UC. All these rewards are permanent and will enrich the users' inventory.

Players can avail of this offer before it runs out on the aforementioned date and time. However, if they fail to do so, they should not worry as Codashop will surely introduce other amazing offers in the future.

How can BGMI players purchase UC from Codashop?

Codashop is an authentic and easy-to-use website as several Battlegrounds Mobile India partners popularize its use in their videos and livestreams.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to purchase UC from Codashop in July:

Firstly, they need to make their way to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and tap on the 'UC Store' to go to Codashop's website. Codashop's website can also be directly visited by clicking on this link. Users must enter their in-game UID and select a UC bundle. Next, they must determine the payment method (via Netbanking or UPI apps) and put in their valid email address to receive the online invoice. Gamers need to click on the 'Buy Now' option to finalize the transaction. Finally, they have to log in to the title and check their mailbox to collect the purchased UC.

With such lucrative offers currently available in Codashop, a lot of BGMI players will try to purchase UC at a cheap rate.

Note: Users are requested to carefully read the terms and conditions of the application before making any online purchases.

