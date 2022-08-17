PUBG Mobile 2.2 updated expected release date, beta, and more

PUBG Mobile is amongst the most popular battle royale titles in the world. Millions of users around the globe enjoy playing the game daily. To add excitement, the developers release periodic updates that bring in several new additions.

The beta variant of the 2.2 update has already been released, and many famous YouTubers, content creators, and gamers worldwide are working alongside the developers to test it. They are reviewing the update and trying to find any bugs or glitches that can be eradicated during the update's release.

When is PUBG Mobile's upcoming 2.2 update expected to release?

The ongoing 2.1 update has become a huge hit and is currently in its fourth week. Although a lot of new players are joining in daily, many are awaiting the introduction of the 2.2 update.

The forthcoming update is set to be released between September 5 and September 12, with September 11 being the most likely date.

Time of the 2.2 update's release in different regions across the world on September 11:

Bangladesh: 6.00 am

Nepal: 5.45 am

England: 12.00 am

Pakistan: 5.00 am

USA: 7.00 pm on July 12 (New York Time)

Russia: 5.00-6.00 am

Indonesia: 6.00-7.00 am

Japan: 10.00 am

Users are requested to keep adequate space on their devices to install the update and play the title without lag. They must also have sufficient data or connect their device to a WiFi network for a hassle-free download.

Gamers need to inform their in-game friends to update their game once the 2.2 update is available on their devices. Otherwise, they will be restricted from playing together in the Squad or Duo mode as the title prohibits users on different versions from gaming together.

Furthermore, going by the norm of former updates, the new Cycle 3 Season 8 will also be added with the Month 15 Royale Pass in the forthcoming update on September 13.

Note: The above date and time for the upcoming 2.2 update's release are estimates based on former patches.

What are features expected to be incorporated in PUBG Mobile's upcoming 2.2 update?

The upcoming September update is set to bring in lots of new features, mechanisms, modes, events, and cosmetics aimed at enhancing the gameplay experience of users around the world.

Here is a look at the expected features that will be added to PUBG Mobile in September:

New mode Futuristic vehicles New powerful throwable New companion (will be found on the classic maps) New player launcher New crossbow (will burn huts and explodes vehicles) New weapon — AC VAL — with in-built suppressor New revamped Quarry in Erangel Month 15 Royale Pass Cycle 3 Season 8

Since so many features are expected to be added to the game, gamers and fans worldwide are looking forward to experiencing the new additions. It remains to be seen whether Krafton and Tencent Games will add more features to the upcoming update.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Indian gamers are requested not to play the game.

