5 best drop locations for passive players to improve F/D ratio in BGMI

BGMI offers users six classic mode maps to enjoy and push their ranks. These arenas have gained popularity over time due to their differences in nature and geography.

While each map has specific drop locations that act as hot drops, various cities and compounds do not enjoy many players dropping into them. These drops will help passive gamers increase their kill tally in each game and improve their profile stats in the long run.

Safest drop locations for passive BGMI players to better their stats

1) Lipovka in Erangel

The city of Lipovka is located on the eastern coast of Erangel. Previously, many flight paths originated from the east coast, heading directly to the western coast.

However, in the ongoing 2.0 update, the case is different, as flight paths generally take the vertical central line. Due to this, Lipovka has become an unpopular drop location on the map.

Passive users can glide to the coastal city and loot here without the fear of being involved in drop fights. They can survive longer and later eliminate a few enemies using the loot they gathered to improve their F/D ratio.

2) Vihar in Vikendi

The re-introduction of the snow map in BGMI esports has made it popular amongst classic gamers who have begun to play multiple matches in it.

Vihar is located on the western edge of the map and contains plenty of loot. Users often overlook the city due to its increased distance from the flight path. However, passive players who tend to avoid initial fights can glide their way to the town and loot safely.

They can even kill a couple of bots roaming in the area to increase their F/D ratio.

3) Monte Nuevo in Miramar

Monte Nuevo is a unique location on Miramar as the city is divided into two parts — a higher mountain top and a lower valley. In the Miramar 1.0 version, the town used to enjoy lots of gamers dropping into the vicinity during the initial stages of the matches and indulging in drop fights.

However, in the Miramar 2.0 version, the city has fallen out of favor as most players prefer landing in towns like Pecado, San Martin, and Los Leones. This is due to their centralized location.

Passive users can drop into Monte Nuevo and loot safely without the fear of encountering multiple squads. This will allow them to survive longer and take fights later on to increase their F/D ratio.

4) Mongnai in Sanhok

Despite its increased popularity in esports matches, classic gamers in BGMI overlook Mongnai as a drop location while treading on the tropical rainforest map. The area constitutes a few compounds and is situated in the northeastern corner of Sanhok.

Passive players can drop into these compounds, gather loot, kill bots, and progress further in matches. This will ensure more prolonged survival and an increased kill count, which will eventually help them in their rank push.

5) Quarry in Erangel

Quarry is one of the most underrated drop locations on BGMI's Erangel. Many users overlook it because they believe the area contains less loot.

However, the introduction of the 2.0 version of the map witnessed Quarry getting revamped as many compounds and warehouses were added for increased loot. Passive rank pushers can drop into the area and obtain loot.

Furthermore, gamers can get hold of vehicles spawning in the area, which can help them rotate into the safe zones.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

