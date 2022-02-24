4 common mistakes BGMI players make in Sanhok map

Sanhok was the third map to be introduced in BGMI. Modeled as Asian tropical rainforests, the game witnesses many players treading on the map searching for 'Chicken Dinners.' However, while playing classic BR matches, they often make different mistakes, leading to their elimination.

Therefore, new players trying to experience the map must address these mistakes, which will help them earn more points from the matches.

What are the different mistakes that BGMI players make while playing in Sanhok?

1) Misfire

Misfire is a common mistake that Battlegrounds Mobile India players commit while playing on the map of Sanhok. Misfires become fatal when a single player survives from a squad, giving away the player's position. This results in getting the attention of enemies, who push and eliminate the player easily.

2) Being prone in open fields

Sanhok is infamously renowned for the practice of snaking. However, many players make the mistake of being prone down in open fields. Although the graphics of the game are better than most other video games on mobile, pixels malfunction when looking at objects situated far away.

As a result, prone players in open fields can be spotted and taken down from a distance.

3) Not using TPP

The availability of the Third Person Perspective (TPP) feature has played a significant role in the rise of BGMI in the gaming market. Effective use of TPP can help players gain an advantage in any fight as they can shoot and knockdown enemies from behind the cover.

However, while playing classic matches on Sanhok, many players forget to use TPP in crunch situations and engage in fights, leaving their cover. This makes them vulnerable, and they end up taking an exit from the matches.

4) Not using enough utilities

Proper use of utilities has proven time and again to help players wipe out enemies within seconds. Since most players try to snake in the latter stages of the match, the use of frag grenades and Molotov Cocktails can help restrict enemy movement and knock them down.

On the other hand, smoke grenades help create a temporary cover to avoid getting shot. However, many players mistake not using enough utilities, which brings about their downfall.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha