5 best BGMI drop locations to push rank safely in Sanhok

Every new update in BGMI results in the introduction of a new season, which heralds the beginning of rank push for a lot of players. The rank pushers grind for several days in order to reach the prestigious rank of Conqueror or Ace.

However, for a successful rank push, players need to focus on survival points, as it comprises 70% of the total points earned from a match. Therefore, they need to choose drop locations which are considered safe and witness almost no visitors.

The importance of safe drop locations becomes more important in Sanhok, as it is a small map in contrast to Erangel and Miramar, therefore involving more fights.

Which are the best drop locations in BGMI's Sanhok where rank pushers can drop safely?

1) Mongnai

Mongnai is a popular drop location amongst Esports players. However, players do not usually drop into compounds in the area during classic matches.

Located on the northeastern corner of the map, Mongnai can provide decent loot and act as a safe drop location for rank pushers.

2) Ban Tai

Ban Tai is the southernmost city on the map of Sanhok. As most planes stick to the center of the map, Ban Tai remains bereft of players in classic matches.

A coastal city, Ban Tai is a safe drop location where rank pushers can loot safely and then move to the safe zone.

3) Na Kham

Na Kham is located on the western edge of the southern island of Sanhok in BGMI. Although it is close to the hot-drop of Sahmee, Na Kham does not receive many players.

Since most players prefer dropping into cities that are located centrally, Na Kham stays without visitors. Rank pushers can drop into the area without the fear of engaging in initial fights.

4) Cave

Cave is one of the most beautiful places on the Sanhok map. However, quite interestingly, its popularity amongst classic players has depreciated over time. Nowadays, players hardly drop into the area.

Rank pushers playing Solo or Duo mode can easily drop into the Cave and loot safely.

5) Docks

Docks is situated on the southeastern corner of the Sanhok map. The locality contains decent loot for a squad, but is neglected by classic players in BGMI as it mostly stays outside of the safe zone.

Rank pushers who try to take a safer approach in matches can drop into Docks and survive longer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Saman