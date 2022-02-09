5 BGMI locations to find multiple web-shooters in Erangel

The crowd-favorite Spider-Man swung into BGMI in the 1.8 update released in January. Players have thronged the game to enjoy the new web-head-themed mode available exclusively in Erangel and Livik.

Since the former is the most popular map, it witnesses many Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers playing this themed mode. Web-shooters are special abilities of Spider-Man that BGMI users can find inside boxes across the two maps, which help them get an advantage over their enemies during fights.

Which cities can BGMI players visit to find multiple Spider-Man web-shooters in Erangel?

1) Rozhok

Rozhok is located north of the School building. It often witnesses squads dropping in to get their hands on multiple Spider-Man web-shooters present in the city.

Players can either head to the small shack in the middle of the city or to the three-story building situated on the higher northern ridge.

2) Yasnaya Polyana

Yasnaya Polyana is one of the biggest cities in Erangel, located on the eastern edge of the map. It contains multiple Spider-Man web-shooters across different compounds.

While both the city church and restaurant contain two web-shooters each, the fifth one can be found in the western apartments of the city.

3) Georgopol Crates

Georgopol Crates is one of the most popular drop locations on Erangel. Users can visit the city to get their hands on multiple Spider-Man web-shooters.

While they can find one hanging on the wall of the northern warehouse, the other two can be found inside open crates across the vicinity.

4) Mylta

Mylta has turned into a popular spot in themed mode matches as gamers flock to the city to obtain Spider-Man web-shooters from the area. There are as many as three web-shooters.

While one is found in the barn house, two other web-shooters are present in the three-story homes.

5) Pochinki

Pochinki is another city that contains multiple Spider-Man web-shooters in BGMI. These can be found in a couple of houses that have two roofs.

The tunnel and squad house contain a web-shooter each as well.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer