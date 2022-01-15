3 common mistakes BGMI players make in Pochinki hot drop

Several vicinities across the six classic mode maps in BGMI serve as hot drops. However, only a few come close to Pochinki in terms of popularity. Continuing the tradition of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, upon downloading the game, provides Erangel as the base map.

Pochinki lies at the core of the Erangel map and stays in the initial zones in most matches, resulting in most players choosing Pochinki as their drop location. Players landing in hot drops often make mistakes that lead to their downfall as they take an early exit.

What are the common mistakes made by BGMI players while landing in Pochinki?

1) Landing slowly/Gliding in the air for too long

Landing plays a crucial role in all Battle Royale games, and Battlegrounds Mobile India is no exception. Experienced players who have acquired the talent of parachuting properly generally land faster than others, enabling them to pick a weapon and shoot airborne enemies.

However, many players landing in Pochinki make the mistake of gliding for too long, handing them a disadvantage in hot drop situations as their enemies will already be equipped with weapons before their landing.

2) Making split drops

While split drops are popular on the BGMI esports circuit, the scenario becomes entirely different in classic BR matches. To follow the esports athletes, classic players make split drops even during hot drops to collect more loot but end up dying in the process.

Pochinki has several compounds for players to drop into, but players must stick together during hot drops and avoid the common mistake of dropping separately.

This enables opponents to take the squad members down one by one and brings in communication gaps as players get confused when individual teammates get pushed by opponents.

3) Dropping into the eight packs

Every compound in BGMI's Pochinki is named differently to distinguish them in hot drops. The eight packs refer to eight houses in the center of the town. This is one of the most popular spots to land in Pochinki. However, the loot present in these houses is not adequate to take fights against multiple squads.

BGMI players often make the mistake of dropping into the eight packs and are seen running around searching for loot, which ultimately results in them getting eliminated from the match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

BGIS Grand Finals live coverage, including points table and standings, can be found here!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha