5 tips to win Pochinki hot drop fights in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

In both BGMI and PUBG Mobile, the map of Erangel has been a constant favorite among players.

Pochinki lies at the heart of Erangel and often acts as a hot drop zone, attracting many players to it. Since hot drops come with the inevitable danger of initial fights, players need to be aware of certain tips that can help them win these early encounters.

What are 5 tips that can help BGMI and PUBG Mobile players win hot drop fights in Pochinki?

1) Try to land in the Six Pack or Triangle region

The Six Pack and Triangle regions are situated on the extreme north-western edge of Pochinki. When a lot of players choose Pochinki as their drop location to get hold of loot and engage in initial fights, it is necessary for them to drop in a relatively safe region.

It has been seen in both BGMI and PUBG Mobile that the Six Pack and Triangle regions are visited by fewer players when compared to the other compounds in Pochinki. Players can drop and loot here, following which they can safely engage in fights.

2) Try to get hold of the Church

The Church plays a crucial role in hot drop fights in Pochinki. Since the Church is situated on a higher ridge, players can get on to its roof to navigate the area and take out enemies fighting in Pochinki.

3) Avoid rushing into the Eight Pack area

The Eight Pack area is posited in the center of Pochinki and is surrounded by Bronx, South Bronx, Reservation and Triangle compounds. BGMI and PUBG Mobile players are often drawn towards this area as they try to take hold of the center.

However, players must avoid pushing into the Eight Pack region as they will be shot at from all directions.

4) Use the rooftop advantage

Experienced BGMI and PUBG Mobile players know how to climb on the rooftops of different buildings in Pochinki. Players can certainly use the added height advantage in hot drop situations. However, they have to be careful about other enemies who will also try to use the rooftops.

5) Use the fastest landing method

Prachuting is an art that needs to be mastered in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. In hot drops, landing plays a pivotal role as players who land first can get hold of weapons and shoot at enemies who are still airborne. Players can jump off at around the 750m mark in Erangel to drop the fastest.

