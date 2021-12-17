Top 5 PUBG Mobile landing locations for passive rank pushers in 2021

PUBG Mobile is a popular battle royale game on mobile devices. Since its inception, the game has introduced several in-game updates at periodic intervals which help players experience new themes, events, modes and obtain new rewards while playing the game.

With the introduction of every season, players of the game begin rank pushing to reach the Conqueror tier before others. While some players show an aggressive approach, most of the players take a passive stance while rank pushing. Here's a look at certain places that can help them reach higher ranks easily.

Top 5 PUBG Mobile landing locations that will help passive players gather enough loot and survive the initial stages

1) Quarry in Erangel

Quarry is situated on the western side of the Erangel map in PUBG Mobile. It is one of the areas that can be chosen as a landing location for passive rank pushers since hardly anyone drops on Quarry.

Previously, there was less loot and cover present in the area, however, loot, cover and vehicles have increased considerably since the newer version Erangel 2.0 was introduced.

2) Lipovka in Erangel

Lipovka is a city situated on the extreme eastern edge of the Erangel map. Since most of the flight paths stay far away from the eastern edge, very few players choose Lipovka as they prefer landing in other cities.

Lipovka contains a decent amount of loot as well as vehicles, allowing for better rotations. Therefore, Lipovka can prove to be a great landing spot for passive rank pushers in PUBG Mobile.

3) Tambang in Sanhok

The city of Tambang is one of the most overlooked areas on PUBG Mobile's Sanhok map. It is situated on the western edge of the south-western island, just above the city of Na Kham. Since the plane path mostly favors the center of the map, players avoid spending a lot of time gliding till Tambang.

As a result, passive rank pushers can easily drop in this location and get enough loot to arm themselves appropriately, survive longer and win 'Chicken Dinners'.

4) Campo Militar in Miramar

Campo Militar offers a plethora of loot to players who visit the area. However, the area does not enjoy many visitors as it is situated on the extreme north-eastern edge of Miramar.

Passive rank pushers in PUBG Mobile, however, can glide till Campo Militar with proper parachute techniques and can have the entire loot to themselves, which can help them on the road to victory.

5) Tierra Bronca on Miramar

Tierra Bronca is another city in Miramar that does not enjoy visitors. Although a lot of players visit Cruz del Valle situated on the western side of Tierra Bronca, they do not visit this city. Passive rank pushers will find this place safe and full of loot.

Note: The list mentioned in this article is not in any particular order of ranking and reflects the writer's views. Indian players are reminded that PUBG Mobile is banned in the country and they are advised to play BGMI instead.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan