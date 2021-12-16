Why PUBG Mobile doesn't run smoothly on 2GB RAM PCs using emulators?

PUBG Mobile is one of the world's top-rated Battle Royale games on mobile. The game is the compressed counterpart of the PC version. Since the game's release a few years back, the game has risen to staggering heights as PUBG Mobile has grossed a net value of $5 billion even before the end of 2021.

Although PUBG Mobile is primarily developed by Tencent to be played on mobile, the game has a large market for emulators. Since the game gives optimized graphics and a stable gameplay experience even on mid-end and low-end devices, users with low-end PCs have flocked to the game.

Players who cannot afford to buy PUBG PC nor have a PC good enough to play the game use emulators to enjoy the Battle Royale experience by playing the game's mobile version.

What are the minimum requirements for PUBG Mobile to run smoothly on PCs with emulators?

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play (F2P) game also available on emulators. The mobile version of the game has similar gameplay and mechanisms, albeit a bit scaled-down. As a result, players with low-end PCs prefer this game.

Krafton, alongside Tencent Games, releases in-game updates on periodic intervals, which often leave out several old phones and PCs with lower specifications. Therefore, players playing on emulators with 2GB RAM PCs need to meet the minimum requirements for the latest 1.7 update to run smoothly.

Here are the minimum device requirements:

CPU: Dual-core from Intel core 2 duo or AMD II X2 at 2.8 GHz.

OS: Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7 – 64Bit

DirectX: Version 8.0

GPU: Intel 1GB 64bit / 512Mb ddr2 256 bit

Memory: 4GB of RAM

Free HDD Space: 10 GB

Broadband Internet with 10MBPS Speed.

Conclusion

Since the minimum RAM requirement for PUBG Mobile on emulators is 4GB, players having PCs with 2GB RAM will need upgradation to play the game.

Even if they play the game on the Smooth graphics option, they will face extreme frame drops on such PCs, which will disrupt their gaming experience when they are matched in a lobby full of emulator plays.

