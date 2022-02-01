4 BGMI tips to increase F/D ratio with a passive playstyle (February 2022)

In order to gain survival points in BGMI, players must eliminate opponents and obtain a 'Chicken Dinner' from a match. As a result, the players' Finish per Death (F/D) ratio plays a crucial role in judging their gun skills.

Although most players take an aggressive stance when attempting to get more kills, a passive playstyle can also help them increase their F/D ratio as their chance of dying rapidly decreases.

What are the tips that BGMI players can follow in February 2022 to increase their F/D ratio when playing passively?

1) Survive till the last zone

A passive approach in Classic mode maps results in players refraining from taking early fights. As a result, their F/D ratio can only improve if they survive till the last zone and finish off the remaining enemies. Although the majority of players are eliminated before reaching the last zone, there are still enough enemies that players can take down during the end-game fights.

2) Use Snipers and DMRs

Proper use of Sniper Rifles and DMRs can help the players increase their F/D ratio to a great extent . Instead of rushing directly at a squad, they can pick up kills from afar using DMRs and Sniper Rifles. The 8x scope is the best attachment that can enable the players to pick up kills from a distance.

3) Always take fights staying behind cover

BGMI players who take fights in the open are prone to early eliminations from matches. Players that are out in the open leave themselves vulnerable to enemy attacks and can get shot at from all directions. Staying behind cover prevents this and also helps players get revived if they are knocked down by enemies.

4) Find bots and kill them

Bots are AI players present in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Since they inflict minimal damage on real players, they are considered free kills. Players need to keep an eye out for bots and kill them before they are spotted by others. Futhermore, they can also obtain loot from the bot's crate which can help them later in the match.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish