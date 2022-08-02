5 features that make PUBG: New State a great alternative to BGMI after the ban

July 28 was a dark day for the Indian gaming community as the popular battle royale game BGMI was delisted from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The game was banned under the rules of Section 69A of The Information Technology Act, 2000.

The game's ban has paved the way for the emergence of games like Free Fire MAX, PUBG: New State, and Apex Legends Mobile. However, since PUBG: New State has various similarities to BGMI, a lot of players have already migrated to the title.

Many popular streamers like Mortal, Scout, Goblin, and others have already begun playing PUBG: New State on a daily basis. While livestreaming the game on YouTube, they urged their followers to shift to the game to continue enjoying the battle royale experience.

It remains to be seen how the esports scene of PUBG: New State flourishes in India with the ban imposed on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

What makes PUBG: New State a great alternative to BGMI?

1) Similar features in the Battle Royale mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India launched in India as the country's own version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. Meanwhile, PUBG: New State is a futuristic version of PUBG Mobile. Both games rely heavily on the classic battle royale mode.

One hundred players battle it out in either Solo, Duo, or Squad modes to emerge victorious and bag the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. Both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG: New State have similar mechanics and features like weapons, vehicles, recall features, utilities, and more. Users can enjoy playing PUBG: New State until BGMI is unbanned in India.

2) Presence of the Erangel map

Most BGMI players tend to play on the map Erangel, which comes pre-downloaded during installation or after an update. It is also the oldest map in the game.

Players shifting to PUBG: New State after the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India will be at ease as they tread on the familiar grounds of Erangel. Although the geography is similar, the New State's Erangel map is set in 2051, which will make for a unique experience for fans familiar with the map.

Additionally, players can also play the Troi map, which is full of futuristic elements.

3) Great graphics

Krafton introduced PUBG: New State with a vision of accommodating PC-like gameplay on mobile phones. Staying true to their claims, the South Korean company introduced the game with the best graphics for a mobile game hailing from the battle royale genre.

Although the craze regarding the release has subsided due to the prevalence of bugs and glitches, those were fixed in later updates. Players can experience great visuals when they play using the high graphics setting. Players with 3GB RAM devices can also play the game on medium graphics.

4) Availability of different modes and events

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers its players a variety of modes: Classic, TDM, and Arcade. Millions of users enjoy playing these modes on a daily basis. The game also introduces new events that reward users from time to time.

BGMI players that are shifting to PUBG: New State can familiarize themselves by playing both the Classic mode as well as the Team Deathmatch mode. Furthermore, the new events will also massively enrich their gaming experience and prove that the game is a great alternative to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

5) Similar UI and settings

Krafton is known for creating games with user-friendly interfaces. BGMI and PUBG: New State have similar UIs, making it easier for players to shift from the former to the latter.

Furthermore, PUBG: New State offers similar settings (including controls and sensitivity). New users can go through the tutorial and get familiarized with the different options.

