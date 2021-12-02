5 best PUBG New State features fans would love to have in BGMI

PUBG New State is the most recent addition to the battle royale genre games on the mobile platform. The game was released on November 11 worldwide and has since become a competition for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

The difference in various features and gameplay, as well as game mechanics, have impressed a lot of BGMI fans who love to see such features getting incorporated in BGMI.

Which are the top 5 PUBG New State features fans would love to have in BGMI?

1) Ultra-realistic graphics

PUBG New State is loved all over the globe by mobile players due to the game resorting to realistic graphics. No other battle royale game on mobile provides such vibrant, realistic graphics that enhance the gameplay of the players. Although BGMI runs on Unreal Engine 4, it is yet to meet PUBG New State's quality of graphics.

2) Futuristic elements

While Battlegrounds Mobile India is set at current times, PUBG New State offers futuristic gameplay as it has its setting in 2051. PUBG New State players will feel the presence of futuristic elements throughout the game. From vehicles to weapons and maps, everything has a futuristic tinge to it.

However, the drone feature is the standout futuristic element in the game.

3) Maps

Since PUBG New State offers futuristic gameplay, moving away from PUBG Mobile and BGMI's norm of current day gameplay, the game has two new maps. BGMI players' favorite, Erangel, has been transformed into Erangel 2051. And the other map is that of Troi.

Although BGMI has six different maps to choose from: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin, the addition of Erangel 2051 and Troi would definitely be a cherry on top.

4) In-depth gameplay details

There are several in-game details in PUBG New State that can be incorporated into BGMI to improve the gaming experience of the players. Some of the features are:

Roll feature to avoid getting shot.

In-built Red Dot Sight in guns.

Smoke grenade trail.

Minute detail in showing broken helmet pieces on the ground.

Crows flying in graveyard and cornfields.

Teammates can be knocked out by a car.

5) Sound effects

PUBG New State has so much realism that even the sound effects in the game feel real. From gunfire to vehicles transporting and stun grenade sounds, every sound effect sounds better in the game and would be an improvement for BGMI if these sound effects are added in.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu