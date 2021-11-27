PUBG New State vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has better mechanics?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games worldwide. Since its release in 2018, the title has taken the mobile gaming market to greater heights. Moreover, the esports scenario in mobile gaming has had a large boom with the popularity of this game.

Developed by Krafton Inc., PUBG New State is the most recent addition to the BR genre, offering a futuristic version of PUBG Mobile. With over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone in just four weeks, the game is already a fan favorite worldwide.

Both PUBG New State and PUBG mobile have their pros and cons, which has spurred up debates on the mechanics and gameplay being offered to the users.

What are the reasons that make the mechanics Of PUBG New State better than PUBG Mobile?

1) Realistic graphics

PUBG New State offers ultra-realistic graphics unlikely to be found in any other battle royale mobile game. It will give players the feel of playing on a PC in max graphics settings.

While PUBG Mobile offers simpler graphics, PUBG New State's realistic graphics are awe-inspiring in that comparison.

2) In-depth details in gameplay

PUBG New State has several in-depth details on the gameplay, which gives its mechanism an edge over PUBG Mobile. Here is a look at some of them:

Roll feature: It has given the game extra points on realism as players can now roll over and take cover when receiving shots.

Smoke grenade trail: The smoke grenade trail while throwing the smoke is an exciting feature providing realistic effects.

Teammates can be knocked down with a car: Another realistic feature is that teammates can be knocked down while getting hit by another teammate driving a vehicle.

Dropped helmet pieces on the ground: While a player's helmet is destroyed, the broken parts can be seen on the floor.

Crows can be seen flying: While visiting the graveyard or cornfields, crows can be seen flying around.

3) Simpler UI

PUBG New State as a new game could have proved to be cumbersome for many users. However, once the initial maintenance periods were over, people began enjoying the game.

Simple UI gives users a hassle-free experience while playing. This is worth an upgrade from PUBG Mobile, which has a lot of minute details to look out for.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This post is in no particular order and reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer