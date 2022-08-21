PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 15 and 16 rewards leaked

Millions of players worldwide play the popular BR title PUBG Mobile regularly. To enhance their gaming experience, Krafton and Tencent Games work tirelessly to incorporate new items into the game.

Amongst them, the craze for Royale Passes is unparalleled. Players look forward to learning about the rewards included in upcoming RPs, which they can add to their in-game inventory.

Leaked rewards that PUBG Mobile players may see in the upcoming Month 15 and Month 16 RP

Several YouTubers, working alongside the developers as BETA testers, have provided leaks about any forthcoming updates or additions to the game. Similarly, for Month 15 and Month 16 Royale Passes, they have mentioned some leaks in their videos.

Month 15 Royale Pass

Based on the leaks, the upcoming C3S8 Month 15 Royale Pass will be modeled on the Razzle Dazzle theme.

Here's a look at the leaked rewards that might be included in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Month 15 RP:

Groovy Pack Set and Music Star Win 94

Magical Night Helmet, Magical Night Ornament and Smoke Grenade

Cute Clown Finish Plane

Midas Fortune Mythic Emote

Drum Sensation - DP28

Choice between - Midas

Exited Dance Emote

Fairytale Scarecrow

Fortune Set and Cover and Clairvoyant Fox Set and Cover

The Month 15 Razzle Dazzle Royale Pass will also contain a Treasure Box that will offer players (who have purchased the RP) various rewards from previous seasons when they spend their extra RP points.

Here's an overview of the rewards that will be available in the M15 RP Treasure Box:

Season 8 - Night Dancer Set and Night Dancer Mask

Electronica Hearts Mask, Electronica Hearts Parachute, and Electronica Hearts Cover

Month 1 - Night Stalker Set and Night Stalker Parachute

Month 2 - Marine Marauder Set

Month 2 - Wavebreaker Set

Shell Throne Sidecar Motorcycle

Heavenly Cadence Set and Heavenly Cadence Goggles

Stomping Beat Set and Stomping Beat Goggles

Night Dancer - SLR

Pink and Blue Harmony Buggy and Pink and Blue Harmony VSS

Marine Marauder Uzi

Season 18 - Heavenly Cadence Smoke Grenade

Marine Stalker Parachute

Schoolgirl in Pink Outfit

Alien Technology - QBZ and QBU

Groovy Teen Outfit

Month 16 Royale Pass

Based on the leaks, the Month 16 RP will have a Heroic Palace theme and offer plenty of rewards.

Here's a look at the leaked rewards that will be included in the M16 RP:

DJ Dancer Set, DJ Dancer Cover, and Grain Revolution UMP - 45

Visage Smoke Grenade

Cupid Ornament

Unknown Destination Plane Finish

Masked Crusader Emote

Color Explosion - AKM

Hip Hop Scarecrow Set and Hip Hop Scarecrow Cover

Cute Cactus - QBZ

Wild Dance Emote

Dynamic Beat - SLR

Masked Crusader Set and Masked Crusader Cover

Similar to Month 15, the Month 16 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile will also have a Treasure Box that will offer different rewards from previous seasons. Here's a look at the leaked rewards set to be included in the M16 RP Treasure Box:

Season 11 - Elite Force Set and Cover

Month 3 - Deep Fried Set and Cover

Month 4 - Mecha Bruiser Set and Cover

Wavebreaker Set

Reckless Mercinery Set

Supermarket Sale Parachute

Season 11 - Leopard Suit Outfit

Withering Death - AWM

Season 8 - Clownfish Suit

Season 11 - Reckless Trooper Set, Lost in the Night Parachute

Drifter - AUG A3

Season 4 - Roaring Grizzly - Pan and Roaring Grinzzly Parachute

With so many cosmetics and items up for grabs, many PUBG Mobile players will purchase the forthcoming M15, and M16 Royale Passes.

Edited by Srijan Sen