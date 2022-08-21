PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 15 and 16 rewards leaked

Millions of players worldwide play the popular BR title PUBG Mobile regularly. To enhance their gaming experience, Krafton and Tencent Games work tirelessly to incorporate new items into the game.
Amongst them, the craze for Royale Passes is unparalleled. Players look forward to learning about the rewards included in upcoming RPs, which they can add to their in-game inventory.
Leaked rewards that PUBG Mobile players may see in the upcoming Month 15 and Month 16 RP
Several YouTubers, working alongside the developers as BETA testers, have provided leaks about any forthcoming updates or additions to the game. Similarly, for Month 15 and Month 16 Royale Passes, they have mentioned some leaks in their videos.
Month 15 Royale Pass
Based on the leaks, the upcoming C3S8 Month 15 Royale Pass will be modeled on the Razzle Dazzle theme.
Here's a look at the leaked rewards that might be included in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Month 15 RP:
- Groovy Pack Set and Music Star Win 94
- Magical Night Helmet, Magical Night Ornament and Smoke Grenade
- Cute Clown Finish Plane
- Midas Fortune Mythic Emote
- Drum Sensation - DP28
- Choice between - Midas
- Exited Dance Emote
- Fairytale Scarecrow
- Fortune Set and Cover and Clairvoyant Fox Set and Cover
The Month 15 Razzle Dazzle Royale Pass will also contain a Treasure Box that will offer players (who have purchased the RP) various rewards from previous seasons when they spend their extra RP points.
Here's an overview of the rewards that will be available in the M15 RP Treasure Box:
- Season 8 - Night Dancer Set and Night Dancer Mask
- Electronica Hearts Mask, Electronica Hearts Parachute, and Electronica Hearts Cover
- Month 1 - Night Stalker Set and Night Stalker Parachute
- Month 2 - Marine Marauder Set
- Month 2 - Wavebreaker Set
- Shell Throne Sidecar Motorcycle
- Heavenly Cadence Set and Heavenly Cadence Goggles
- Stomping Beat Set and Stomping Beat Goggles
- Night Dancer - SLR
- Pink and Blue Harmony Buggy and Pink and Blue Harmony VSS
- Marine Marauder Uzi
- Season 18 - Heavenly Cadence Smoke Grenade
- Marine Stalker Parachute
- Schoolgirl in Pink Outfit
- Alien Technology - QBZ and QBU
- Groovy Teen Outfit
Month 16 Royale Pass
Based on the leaks, the Month 16 RP will have a Heroic Palace theme and offer plenty of rewards.
Here's a look at the leaked rewards that will be included in the M16 RP:
- DJ Dancer Set, DJ Dancer Cover, and Grain Revolution UMP - 45
- Visage Smoke Grenade
- Cupid Ornament
- Unknown Destination Plane Finish
- Masked Crusader Emote
- Color Explosion - AKM
- Hip Hop Scarecrow Set and Hip Hop Scarecrow Cover
- Cute Cactus - QBZ
- Wild Dance Emote
- Dynamic Beat - SLR
- Masked Crusader Set and Masked Crusader Cover
Similar to Month 15, the Month 16 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile will also have a Treasure Box that will offer different rewards from previous seasons. Here's a look at the leaked rewards set to be included in the M16 RP Treasure Box:
- Season 11 - Elite Force Set and Cover
- Month 3 - Deep Fried Set and Cover
- Month 4 - Mecha Bruiser Set and Cover
- Wavebreaker Set
- Reckless Mercinery Set
- Supermarket Sale Parachute
- Season 11 - Leopard Suit Outfit
- Withering Death - AWM
- Season 8 - Clownfish Suit
- Season 11 - Reckless Trooper Set, Lost in the Night Parachute
- Drifter - AUG A3
- Season 4 - Roaring Grizzly - Pan and Roaring Grinzzly Parachute
With so many cosmetics and items up for grabs, many PUBG Mobile players will purchase the forthcoming M15, and M16 Royale Passes.