How to use redeem codes on PUBG Mobile Redemption Center for free rewards (2021)

Both Tencent previously and now Krafton has provided PUBG Mobile users with the option to redeem rewards. The developers often release certain redeem codes that enable in-game players to redeem outfits, gun skins, parachute or bag skins, and even emotes.

While many users worldwide purchase Unlimited Cash to get the in-game rewards that come with a price, many users cannot afford to buy so much. Therefore, free rewards from the PUBG Mobile Redemption Center become crucial for them.

How to get free rewards using redeem codes from the PUBG Mobile Redemption Center?

PUBG Mobile provides opportunities time and again for players to redeem items from the PUBG Mobile redeem website. This is known as the 'Redemption Center.' Redemption Center has become popular with time as it is easy to use. Players need to complete the mere formality of providing the required details to redeem the items.

Here's a look at the steps on how to redeem codes from the official PUBG Mobile website.

Users need to visit the website first and then head over to the Redeem section. Users are then required to fill in the Character ID, redeem code and verification code. By clicking on the redeem button, the item can be redeemed. The final step is to head over to the game and then to the mailbox and receive the free redeemed reward.

How to get redeem codes?

Redeem Codes are hard to get by. They are not distributed amongst users every day. However, PUBG Mobile redeem codes can be obtained in some specific ways.

Events and Tournaments

There are specific events and festivals that land in the game throughout the year that enable users to get redeem codes. Users can easily obtain these codes by keeping an eye on the social media accounts of the game.

The PUBG Mobile Esports scenario is massive and is followed by people worldwide. Major official tournaments that run throughout the calendar year attract millions of viewers to their official live streams on YouTube. As a result, the developers share redeem codes for the users to get free rewards.

Third party applications

Several third-party applications and websites are available that are authentic and safe for users to get redeem codes. Various YouTubers suggest that their viewers use Codashop or Midasbuy to obtain free rewards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: Keep in mind that the redeem codes are not unlimited in number and users who are late may see an "invalid code" or "code has expired" message.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha