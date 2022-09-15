PUBG Mobile latest 2.2 update download link for all Android devices (2022)

Following weeks of beta testing, Tencent Games finally gave a green signal to release the 2.2 update in PUBG Mobile. The developers released the patch notes and have started rolling out the update for different platforms, ending a long wait for users worldwide.

Players yet to download the latest variant are missing out on new modes, themes, maps, and several exciting features that have been incorporated into it. In addition, those who will successfully instill the update will also receive free rewards.

Click here to be redirected to the official website of the game where the update is accessible.

PUBG Mobile players can access the 2.2 update via APK on Android

Although gamers can download the latest 2.2 update through the respective virtual stores of Apple and Google, many Android users may find it easier to download and install the title using the APK file.

Here's a look at the steps on how players can download the apk of the 2.2 version:

Step 1: Gamers need to head to the official website of PUBG Mobile and search for either of the two APK files. While the normal APK variant is available at 1GB, the compact variant is available at 534 MB.

Gamers need to head to the official website of PUBG Mobile and search for either of the two APK files. While the normal APK variant is available at 1GB, the compact variant is available at 534 MB. Step 2: Users need to click on the Install button to initiate the download process.

Users need to click on the Install button to initiate the download process. Step 3: Once the installation procedure is completed, they must launch the updated game and allow the required permissions.

Once the installation procedure is completed, they must launch the updated game and allow the required permissions. Step 4: Finally, users must log in to the 2.2 variant of the game using their Twitter, Google Play, or Facebook account. However, they must visit the website and redo the entire process if any error occurs.

List of exciting new additions and changes in the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update

The new 2.2 update is the fifth periodic update that PUBG Mobile has received in 2022. Introducing new modes, weapons, structural changes, items, and cosmetics has made the patch an instant hit among gamers worldwide.

Overview of the notable features available in the September update:

The new 1x1 map is Nusa (with Lift, Zipline, New NS2000 Shotgun, Special Recall, and many other exciting features). A new two-seater automobile, Quad, best suited for traversing bumpy areas, is a new addition to the map. Erangel update - Rainbow weather, re-introduction of Mountain bike together with a new bike parking system, Flash Shop, structural changes in some regions (like Pochinki, Mylta Power, Ferry Pier, and Hospital), new Targeted Supply Chest, and Functioning Gas Station. New Halloween mode and theme. UI upgrade. New game mode - Gear Front. New crossbow (can fix ziplines with ropes and burn huts with flammable arrows). New European-themed locality - Strange town (only available in Ranked Erangel). Voice-to-text in-match chat. Changes to DMRs like Mini 14 and SKS and improvements in air-drop guns like MK14 and AUG A3. Knockout effect. A new merit system. Month 15 Royale Pass. Cycle 3 Season 8.

The buzz surrounding it is enormous, with many features added to the new 2.2 updates. Many veteran players have already returned to the title to experience the thrill of the new Nusa map.

Note: As per government regulations, PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian gamers are advised to avoid the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far