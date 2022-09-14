Exploring possibility of BGMI 2.2 update release after game's ban

Every major update appears in Battlegrounds Mobile India, or BGMI, at an interval of two months. With the 2.2 update already being released for PUBG Mobile players, Indian gamers are waiting for the update to be released in the July-banned game.

However, since the title was removed from both Google Play Store and App Store on July 28, no updates have been incorporated into BGMI. This has raised questions in the minds of players regarding whether the 2.2 update will be seen in-game.

Upcoming 2.2 update release in BGMI uncertain after ban on game

Popular YouTuber Lucky Man uploaded a video speaking about the bleak chances regarding the 2.2 update's arrival. According to him, the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 7 might see an extended tenure until November 19. He stressed that either the ongoing season's stats and rewards would be reset or they will stay the same until the said date without any changes.

Furthermore, Lucky Man mentioned that the crates section has also seen changes for the first time, as the ongoing Classic and Premium Crates' dates have been extended to November 19. Plus, unlike PUBG Mobile, no new events that entail players spending UC in the game have appeared either.

Founder and CEO of War Mania, Hrishav Bhattacharjee's Instagram story, on the other hand, focused on how certain issues related to privacy concerns were settled in a meeting between Krafton and MEITY. Based on the post, there is a 50-percent chance that the theme update and Month 15 Royale Pass will arrive in Battlegrounds Mobile India through in-game updates.

Taking into account both personalities' comments, it might be assumed that the major 2.2 patch will not be available in BGMI in the near future. However, the theme updates and the M15 Royale Pass might appear on time on September 21.

List of new features that will be unavailable if 2.2 update is not released in BGMI

Every major update in the Indian variant resembles that of PUBG Mobile. As the latter is already running the latest 2.2 update, several new features have been added to it. However, if this patch does not appear in Battlegrounds Mobile India, the new inclusions will not be available in the title.

Here's a look at some of the notable features that BGMI players might miss out on if the latest 2.2 update is not released:

New 1x1 map - Nusa (along with additional features like Lift, Zipline, a new weapon — NS2000 Shotgun — Special Recall, and more). Erangel update - New Rainbow weather, re-introduction of Mountain bike together with new bike parking system, structural updates in some localities (like Mylta Power, Pochinki, Ferry Pier, and Hospital), Flash Shop, Targeted Supply Chest, and a new Working Gas Station. New Halloween mode and theme. UI upgrade. New game mode - Gear Front. New crossbow. New European=themed region - Strange town (as a theme mode in Ranked Erangel). Voice-to-text in-match chat. Changes to DMRs like SKS and Mini 14 as well as air-drop exclusive weapons like AUG A3 and MK14. Knockout effect. New merit system. Month 15 Royale Pass. Cycle 3 Season 8.

BGMI players fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the 2.2 update will appear on time.

