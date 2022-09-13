PUBG Mobile 2.2 update: Confirmed release date and time for all regions revealed

PUBG Mobile has major updates every two months. The successful conclusion of the ongoing 2.1 update has paved the way for the upcoming September update (version 2.2).

After a 30-day beta testing period, the developers are gearing up for the release of the 2.2 update. This will be PUBG Mobile's fifth major update in 2022, and fans are eagerly waiting for the update to appear on their devices.

When will the new 2.2 update be released for PUBG Mobile?

The developers of the game recently took to the official Discord server, where they released the 2.2.0 update schedule. Based on the announcement, the game will begin rolling out today (13 September).

Snippet from PUBG Mobile's Discord server showing the release date and time for the September update (Image via Discord)

The release dates for the upcoming 2.2 update are as follows:

Vietnam: 13 September, 4:30 pm

Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Turkey: 14 September, 7:00 am (partly)

Taiwan: 14 September, 3:00 pm

Korea and Japan: 14 September, 7:30 am

The game will begin rolling out globally on 14 September at 11:30 am.

Tencent Games has requested that players ensure they have adequate free storage and a reliable internet connection for a hassle-free installation. Users should download the game as soon as it appears on their devices, since the game prevents players on different versions from teaming up.

List of new additions in the 2.2 update of PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games recently released the patch notes for the upcoming 2.2 update. Based on the patch notes, the September update is set to incorporate a lot of new features that add variety to the battle royale experience.

Here's a look at the best features that PUBG Mobile players can experience in the upcoming 2.2 update:

New 1x1 map - Nusa (along with Special Recall, Zipline, Lift, New weapon — NS2000 Shotgun, and many other features). A new Vehicle Quad (favorable for traversing bumpy areas, but it will only seat two passengers) will also be added. Erangel update - New weather (Rainbow), Flash Shop, re-introduction of Mountain bike, new bike parking system, structural updates in different regions (like Mylta Power, Pochinki, Ferry Pier, and Hospital), Working Gas Station, and Targeted Supply Chest. New Halloween mode, along with a Halloween theme. UI upgrade. New mode - Gear Front. New crossbow (can repair ziplines with ropes and burn houses with fire arrows). New European themed area - Strange town (themed mode in Ranked Erangel). Voice-to-text in-match chat. Changes to weapons DMRs like SKS and Mini 14, as well as improvements in air-drop weapons like AUG A3 and MK14. Knockout effect. New merit system. Month 15 Royale Pass. Cycle 3 Season 8.

With so many features set to be incorporated in the PUBG Mobile September update, players can expect to see many new faces in the game. The return of the Halloween mode after a gap of two years is also something they can look forward to.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing it.

