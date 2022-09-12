PUBG Mobile 2.2 update features, rewards, release date, and more

Following the massive success of the ongoing 2.1 update, the forthcoming 2.2 update is set to go live on PUBG Mobile soon. The mid-September update will be the fifth major update this year.

Like every other major update, the upcoming 2.2 update will likely bring in plenty of new additional features to change the game's dynamics, enhancing the competitive battle royale experience for players across the world. After a month-long beta test, Tencent Games has finally given the green light for the 2.2 update's release.

PUBG Mobile 2.2 update release date and installation rewards

Although the September update was set to be released in the first week of September, based on the recent announcement by Tencent Games, the 2.2 update will go live on September 13 at 11:00 am (UTC +0).

Gamers who successfully install the new update will receive the following free rewards through their in-game mail:

3000 BP (Battle Points)

100 AG (Ace Gold)

Magical Night Helmet (3h)

The developers have requested players to free up adequate storage on their devices for the update's smooth installation, so that they can jump into the game as quickly as possible.

Best features to excite players in the upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.2 update

As always, the latest update will possibly incorporate many new features as well as installation rewards. Here's a look at the best updates that will add to the thrill of PUBG Mobile:

1) New map - Nusa

A new 1x1 map Nusa is set to be introduced to the game in the upcoming September update. This will be the seventh classic mode map after Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin. However, unlike other maps, its smaller dimensions will ensure that combat is continuous and fast-paced.

The new map will have special features such as Lift, Special Recall, and Zipline to add further to the excitement factor.

2) Changes to Erangel

Erangel is certainly the most popular map amongst players as it has been present since the game's release. As a result, the developers are set to bring in several new changes to the 2.0 version of Erangel.

Here's a look at the changes that players will see in the upcoming 2.2 update:

New weather (Rainbow)

Flash Shop

Re-introduction of Mountain bike and a new bike parking system

Structural updates in multiple regions (like Ferry Pier, Mylta Power, and Hospital)

Working Gas Station

Targeted Supply Chest

3) New mode - Gear Front

A new mode, Gear Front with eight selectable skills, will be released for the first time ever on September 29. PUBG Mobile players will be able to explore and fight in this medieval-themed area near the end of this month.

4) New Season and Royale Pass

Following the norm of every major update, the upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.2 update will see the introduction of a new season (Cycle 3 Season 8) as well as a new Royale Pass (Month 15). Both of these will bring in brand new sets of rewards and cosmetics for players.

It should be noted that both the C3S8 and the Month 15 RP will only be released on September 21, about a week after the update's release.

