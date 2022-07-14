When is BGMI 2.1 update releasing for Indian users? Expected time and features for update revealed

Following the grand success of the latest 2.0 update, BGMI's developers, Krafton Inc., are all set to roll out the 2.1 update. This puts an end to the month-long wait since the beta variant of the update was released for testers. The new update will introduce several features that will change the dynamics of the battle royale title.

The 2.1 update will be available to Indian users shortly, and players will also obtain rewards upon updating the game.

Expected release date and time for BGMI's new 2.1 July update

The upcoming 2.1 update will be the fourth major in-game update of 2022. The update will celebrate the game's first anniversary and mark the return of the crowd-favorite Ancient Secret mode.

On the last few occasions, a new update in Battlegrounds Mobile India appeared on the day that PUBG Mobile finished rolling out the update. However, this time around, users did not receive an announcement from Krafton regarding the release on 13 July (when PUBG Mobile finished rolling out the update globally).

As a result, the update is expected to appear today (14 July) or tomorrow (15 July). Here's a look at the estimated release time based on the previous updates.

Android: The July update is expected to be released on the Google Play Store between 12.30 pm and 8.30 pm IST.

The July update is expected to be released on the Google Play Store between 12.30 pm and 8.30 pm IST. iOS: The 2.1 update is expected to roll out at 4.00 pm on the Apple Store.

Despite the fact that the update will be released earlier, the new season (Cycle 3 Season 7) and Royale Pass (M13) will only be integrated into the upcoming update on 19 July.

List of new additions in BGMI's July update

Like all updates in 2022, the game's upcoming 2.1 update is set to introduce several new features that will massively enhance the battle royale experience for users across the country. Players can expect to find new modes, mechanics, events, weapons, cosmetics, and items.

Here's an overview of the latest features added to the game:

Ancient Secret: Arise mode - Jackal and Scarab Ruins, New Lobby, Emperor Temple, and SandStorm City Revamped control buttons and UI New mini-map changes New gun - Lynx AMR Tactical Backpack Remodeled Cheer Park with changing timezones, Gaming Center, and Shopping Center Major bug fix Shotgun attachment - Quick Loader Change in damage stats of weapons New feature - Getting knocked out by vehicle explosion Month 13 Royale Pass Cycle 3 Season 7 Secret Cave in Livik New health utilities Sound Training mode

With a plethora of features set to be introduced in the new update, the excitement surrounding it is enormous. Many veteran BGMI players can be expected to return to the title to experience the thrill of the Ancient Secret mode once again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far