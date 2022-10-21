PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta update: New features, APK download link, size, and more

Millions of gamers across the world look forward to every PUBG Mobile update, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding the ongoing 2.2 patch.

To further enrich the battle royale gaming experience and add variety to the game, the developers are set to introduce the 2.3 update. Since it is set to be released in a few weeks, beta testing for the update has already begun.

New features added in PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta version

Tencent Games recently rolled out a beta version for the upcoming 2.3 version, providing a sneak peek at unreleased content. The beta version is released so that the developers can collect user feedback and eradicate any bugs or glitches before the final 2.3 patch is officially made available.

Here's an overview of the new features added in the 2.2 beta version of PUBG Mobile:

Aftermath 2.0

The Aftermath map was released in the 1.8 update and became an instant hit. However, many players have lost interest in it due to the lack of changes. The developers have brought in the 2.0 version of the map to address this issue.

Here's a look at the features of the Aftermath 2.0 map:

Armor Upgrades: Upgrade armor into enhanced Vests with new Armor slots. Scattered armor pieces across the map can be used to make the armor more durable.

Upgrade armor into enhanced Vests with new Armor slots. Scattered armor pieces across the map can be used to make the armor more durable. Firearm Upgrades: Upgrade Crates that help in upgrading firearms to increase their damage.

Upgrade Crates that help in upgrading firearms to increase their damage. New Energy Mechanics: Energy is used to heal HP after taking damage instead of instant reduction.

Energy is used to heal HP after taking damage instead of instant reduction. Consumables Adjustments: Introduction of new First Aid Kits (with added HP) and Energy Drinks (with faster health boost).

Introduction of new First Aid Kits (with added HP) and Energy Drinks (with faster health boost). New Bunkers: Addition of eight bunkers that contain military supplies but are protected by guards.

Addition of eight bunkers that contain military supplies but are protected by guards. Treasure Maps: Treasure Maps can be found throughout Aftermath and enable players to mark crates in mini-map.

Treasure Maps can be found throughout Aftermath and enable players to mark crates in mini-map. Semi Truck: Semi Trucks spawn randomly and offer great supplies.

Semi Trucks spawn randomly and offer great supplies. Medicine Cabinet: A medical utility mounted on the wall that helps in HP recovery upon interaction.

A medical utility mounted on the wall that helps in HP recovery upon interaction. Guard Posts: Four guard posts have been added where guards and crates spawn.

Four guard posts have been added where guards and crates spawn. Recall Towers: Used for recalling dead teammates.

Used for recalling dead teammates. Shop Recall: Shop Tokens can be used to recall teammates via the Recall Tower.

Football-themed mode (limited preview)

A limited preview of the football-themed mode has also been incorporated into the PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta. Here are the details of the unreleased game mode:

Maps for the football-themed mode: Erangel, Nusa, Livik

Erangel, Nusa, Livik New Tactical Item- Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Themed Area - Football Carnival:

Upgraded Erangel's mine-pit area along with a new Football Carnival environment. Addition of a new Middle Eastern-style urban area full of special themed items. Football Carnival mode has a treasury along with a timer, enabling users to compete and get supplies. Launchers around Football Carnival are available for a limited period. Respawn Card (spawning in the area) will help dead players get back to the match.

Football Air Drops

Football Cover

Football-themed Spawn Island

PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta download link and size

Tencent Games has made the beta variant available to anyone who wishes to try it out. Android users trying to download the 32-bit APK file can do so here, and the 64-bit APK file can be downloaded here.

The 32-bit APK file has a size of 716 MB, and the 64-bit APK variant has a size of 799 MB.

Note: PUBG Mobile was banned in India in 2020. Gamers from the region are requested to refrain from playing the title.

Poll : 0 votes