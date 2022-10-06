Why BGMI low MB download is not available for Android devices?

It's been over a month since Battlegrounds India Mobile (BGMI) was delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on July 28. The game was blocked by the Indian government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which found the app responsible for a potential privacy breach of user data.

Rumors and speculations regarding the game's comeback have already surfaced online, but the online multiplayer battle royale remains suspended. Gamers across the country are slowly losing hope and fearing that the popular title might not return to the Indian market.

The removal of the game resulted in the seizure of any update releases. However, the presence of several fraudulent low MB download links on the internet has puzzled a lot of users. Readers must understand why there are no official BGMI low MB download files and how the said links can be detrimental to their accounts and devices.

BGMI low MB download files available on the internet are fraudulent and harmful

The developers of the Indian variant of PUBG: Battlegrounds, Krafton Inc., have refrained from releasing the latest 2.2 update (scheduled to be released in September). Instead, on September 20, the developers re-introduced the Cycle 3 Season 7 and locked the Royale Pass section.

Hence, it can be concluded that any links (of 32 MB APKs) available on social media or third-party apps claiming to release the game's updates are unauthentic and should not be relied upon. Also, the low MB download files for the 2.1 variant will not work without the OBB file, which highlights that there are no available low MB download files for Android users.

BGMI players must remember that similar issues arose a few weeks back during the Month 14 Royale Pass glitch when many YouTubers provided links that led to a 10-year account ban for players who used them. Furthermore, since downloading the game from any third-party app falls under violation of Krafton's policies, they have the authority to ban any gamer who does so.

Krafton's replies on BGMI ban so far

As of today, a few official statements from Krafton have surfaced online. The initial statement came from Krafton India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, who mentioned the company's desire to develop esports and gaming in India.

He stressed that Krafton has always focused on the privacy and security of user data. According to him, the company has followed all the rules in India (even data protection laws and regulations) and will continue to do so in the future.

He assured players that the company would find a solution and thanked them for their continuous support. Requesting players to remain patient, Sohn mentioned that Krafton India will inform them about further updates on the suspension of BGMI.

Meanwhile, the CFO of Krafton, Bae Dong-geun, stated in a conference call that the company is trying its best to get the game back to the virtual stores.

Dong-geun seconded Sean and mentioned that the company has always abided by India's privacy policies laid out by the government. He further highlighted that the company has always operated on "rigid data security standards and monitoring."

It is to be seen when MeitY and Krafton will eventually settle the dispute and once again make Battlegrounds Mobile India available for Indian players.

