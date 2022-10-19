5 best weapons to use for high kills in PUBG Mobile Nusa map

In 2022, PUBG Mobile celebrated its fourth anniversary. Needless to say, the game has seen a steep rise in the number of downloads over time. With new players joining in regularly, the title's developers bring periodic updates to improve the battle royale experience.

September 13 witnessed the conclusion of the 2.1 update and the introduction of the new 2.2 update. The update brought along several new features, mechanisms, items, modes, and themes. However, adding a new 1x1 km map, Nusa, became the update's headline.

Millions of players have already flocked to the game to experience the new map. However, many players use the wrong weapons, which brings about their early demise from the classic mode matches. Selecting proper weapons will help them get more kills, improve their overall F/D ratio, and have a better experience with the new map.

Note: The below-mentioned list is based on the author's views.

Weapons that can help PUBG Mobile players get more kills while treading on the new Nusa map

1) Scar-L

Scar-L is known for its accuracy and high headshot percentage. Although players previously preferred the gun after M416, most PUBG Mobile players fighting on the battlegrounds of Nusa prefer using Scar-L due to its increased damage per bullet.

Players can use the weapon for mid or long-range fights to get more kills on the map.

Number of bullets in a magazine: 30 (40 with an extended magazine)

Base damage per bullet: 42

Type of ammunition: 5.56 mm

2) Micro Uzi

Players can easily find Micro Uzi across the new Nusa map. The SMG is known for its robust damage-dealing capacity in close-range combat, making it a handy weapon to carry on the new map.

Many PUBG Mobile pro players prefer using Micro Uzi (coupled with a red dot sight) while taking on short-range and mid-range fights.

Number of bullets in a magazine: 25 (35 with an extended magazine)

Base damage per bullet: 26

Type of ammunition: 9 mm

3) UMP45

A few months back, the title's developers changed the UMP, giving it a buff in terms of damage by switching its ammunition from 9 mm to .45 ACP. Since then, esports athletes and streamers have regularly used the weapon.

Since most fights on the Nusa map are close-range, UMP's damage and hip-fire accuracy will help players obtain more kills.

Number of bullets in a magazine: 25 (35 with an extended magazine)

Base damage per bullet: 41

Type of ammunition: .45 ACP

4) Beryl M762

The Beryl M762 is amongst the most popular guns in PUBG Mobile and can be easily found across different cities and compounds in Nusa. The gun is renowned for dealing serious destruction in short-range combat, helping players eliminate more opponents.

Despite having high recoil, its high base damage compensates for all its drawbacks.

Number of bullets in a magazine: 30 (40 with an extended magazine)

Base damage per bullet: 44

Type of ammunition: 7.62 mm

5) DBS

DBS was initially introduced in PUBG Mobile as an exclusive air-drop weapon. However, later on, the developers added it to the classic mode maps.

DBS, a double-barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun, has become one of the most used weapons in the esports scenario due to its high damage per bullet capacity. Players treading on the new Nusa map can easily decimate a rushing opponent with a single shot. This will massively improve their F/D ratio.

Number of bullets in a magazine: 14

Base damage per bullet: 26

Type of ammunition: 12mm gauge

Note: PUBG Mobile is currently banned in India. Readers from this region are requested to refrain from downloading and playing the game.

