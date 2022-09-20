BGMI 2.2 update release date unclear as game remains banned in India

All updates on PUBG Mobile will also be released in BGMI in a few days. However, unlike other updates, the latest 2.2 update is yet to be released for the Indian variant, even though it finished rolling out for PUBG Mobile users on September 15.

However, since the title was delisted from both the virtual stores of Apple and Google on July 28, 2022, no updates have been added to BGMI since. This has created doubts in players' minds as to when the new update will be released.

BGMI 2.2 update's release in doubts after the re-introduction of Cycle 3 Season 7

Several popular YouTubers like Lucky Man and Classified YT have previously spoken in their videos about the bleak chances of the update being released in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Both stressed that Indian gamers might have to play the same modes and events that are available in the game for the next two months.

Proving their words to be true, earlier today (20 September), the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 concluded. However, to the shock of every player, the same season was re-introduced in the game following an in-game rank reset.

Furthermore, the RP section is also locked and a 29-day unlock timer is getting displayed. This highlights the fact that there will be no Month 15 Royale Pass available in the game. In that case, it is possible that the Month 16 RP's release will also be absent from the title.

Image showing War Mania CEO's story on changes in BGMI (Image via Instagram)

War Mania CEO Hrishav Bhattacharjee recently uploaded a story on his popular Instagram handle, where he mentioned that it is highly unlikely that the 2.2 update will be introduced in the Indian variant. He added that if Krafton fails to relaunch the game, then every player's IDs will be reset to Level 1 and users will have to start afresh.

Taking everything into consideration, it seems doubtful that the latest 2.2 update will be released in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

List of features that will be unavailable if 2.2 update's release is not added to BGMI

As mentioned earlier, both Battlegrounds Mobile India and its global counterpart PUBG Mobile bring in similar features in the updates. While PUBG Mobile has brought along many exciting features, the same is yet to be seen for the Indian variant.

Here's a look at the new features added in the 2.2 update that BGMI players are missing out on:

The new 1x1 map - Nusa (with Lift, Zipline, new NS2000 Shotgun, new vehicle 'Quad', Special Recall, and many other exciting features). Erangel updates - Rainbow weather, Mountain bike together with bike parking system, Flash Shop, changes in some regions (like Pochinki, Hospital, Mylta Power, and Ferry Pier), and new Functioning Gas Station. New Halloween mode and theme. UI upgrade. New game mode - Gear Front. New crossbow (can fire flammable arrows and ropes). New European-themed vicinity - Strange town (exclusively available in Ranked Erangel). Voice-to-text in-match chat. Improvements in weapons like AUG, MK14, Mini14, and SKS. Knockout effect. A new merit system.

It remains to be witnessed if Krafton can relaunch the game for Indian users as they get to experience the features of the 2.2 update.

