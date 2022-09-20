BGMI RP locked and C3S7 continues under rank reset after game's ban

Earlier today, BGMI's latest Cycle Season 7 successfully concluded at 5:30 am IST. However, much to the surprise (and disappointment) of gamers across the country, the same season was re-introduced following the rank reset at 7:30 am IST.

The players' were further disappointed when they realized that the RP section would stay locked in the coming days and no new rewards would be added to the game. The upcoming M15 and M16 RP are expected to be unavailable in BGMI.

C3S7 is re-introduced in BGMI along with tier rewards, while RP stays locked

As predicted by popular BGMI YouTubers like LuckyMan and Classified YT, the new season of C3S8 was not introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Instead, the C3S7 was re-introduced.

The re-introduction of the Cycle 3 Season 7 has resulted in the same tier rewards this time around. Players can use these rewards to get exclusive items from crates.

Here's an overview of the Tier Rewards incorporated in the new C3S7:

Bronze III: 1 Supply Crate Coupon, 25 Season Tokens, 2 Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Bronze II: 25 Season Tokens, 2 Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Bronze I: 30 Season Tokens, 2 Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Silver IV: 1 Classic Crate Token, 30 Season Tokens, 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Silver I, II, III: 30 Season Tokens, 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Gold V: 2 Supply Crate Coupons, 40 Season Tokens, 4 Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Gold I, II, III, IV: 40 Season Tokens, 4 Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Platinum V: 2 Classic Crate Tokens, 45 Season Tokens, 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Platinum III: 45 Season Tokens, 8 Tread Aura (Yellow)

Platinum I, II, IV: 45 Season Tokens, 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scraps

Diamond V: 155 Season Tokens, 2 Classic Crate Scraps

Diamond I, II, IV: 50 Season Tokens, 2 Classic Crate Scraps

Crown V: 255 Season Tokens, 4 Classic Crate Scraps

Crown III: 55 Season Tokens, 6 Tread Aura (Yellow)

Crown I, II, IV: 55 Season Tokens, 4 Classic Crate Scraps

Ace: 300 Season Tokens

Ace Master: 400 Season Tokens

Ace Dominator: 500 Season Tokens

Conqueror: 600 Season Tokens

Meanwhile, the conclusion of the Month 14 Royale Pass has resulted in the RP section getting locked. Players who visit the Missions tab will find the following notification - "Please wait for the new RP to start. Start countdown 29d 19h". This means that the Month 15 Royale Pass will not be available in BGMI.

It remains to be seen when the interim suspension will be lifted, making the game available to Indian users once again.

