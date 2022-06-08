Fact Check: Does the M416 have the highest damage in BGMI?

Standing at the threshold of the first year anniversary of the game, it is obvious that BGMI has seen an immense growth in popularity since its release during the Covid hiatus. Millions of users across India play the title on a daily basis, making it one of the biggest action games in the Indian market.

The battle royale title offers its players a range of weapons to choose from when they play Classic or Arena mode matches. However, most players prefer using the M416 as their primary weapon.

While many players use the gun for its stability, others simply believe that the gun has the highest damage among all weapons in the game.

Is the claim about the M416 being the highest damage dealing weapon in BGMI true?

Based on the stats provided by the popular website Battlegroundsparty, the M416's damage has been reduced in the latest BGMI 2.0 update by one point. The Assault Rifle currently has a base damage of 41, which is less than that of several other weapons in the game.

Damage dealt by various weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thus, any claim made on any site regarding the M416 being the weapon with the highest damage is false. However, players can still use the weapon due to its high firing rate and stable sprays.

Furthermore, since the gun is easily available across vicinities on Classic mode maps, it will continue to remain the weapon of choice for many. However, opponents with higher damage dealing weapons can defeat players using the M416 in close-range combat.

List of the highest damage dealing guns in BGMI in different weapon categories

1) Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle - AWM

The Arctic Warfare Magnum has the highest damage out of all the weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The AWM has a base damage of 105 and can knock down an enemy wearing a Spetsnaz Helmet with a single headshot.

2) DMR - MK14

The MK14 is exclusively found in air drops and can switch between single tap and auto-fire mode. The gun has a base damage of 61 and can be destructive in both short-range and long-range fights.

3) Assault Rifle - MK47

While there are many automatic Assault Rifles present in the game, the AR with the highest damage is the MK47, which uses 7.62 mm for burst-fire. The gun's base damage is 49.

4) SMG - UMP 45

After the buff it received in the 1.7 update, the UMP45 has become a lethal weapon for short-range fights. Many BGMI esports players use the weapon on a regular basis. It has a base damage of 41.

5) Shotgun - DBS, S686, S1897

Although the use of shotguns in the game has decreased over time, DBS, S686, and S1897 can be destructive in close-range fights. All the guns have a base damage of 26.

6) Pistol - R45

With a base damage of 65, the R45 has the highest damage out of all the pistols in BGMI. Many players use the gun during the initial stages of matches, when they are yet to get hold of an SMG or AR.

