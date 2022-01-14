What is new in Aftermath map on BGMI 1.8 update?

Following a long wait, Krafton finally signaled the release of the BGMI 1.8 update. The highly-anticipated update comes after the developer hinted at the introduction of a Spider-Man event and the Aftermath mode map a few weeks back.

After downloading the map from the Resources section, players can head over to the Unranked mode to experience Battle Royale gameplay on the new map. The new features in Aftermath certainly make it stand out.

What are the new features that make the Aftermath map in BGMI so thrilling?

The Aftermath map is remodeled on the Livik map and has the same dimensions (2x2 km). However, the map now has a futuristic look, with buildings and cities dilapidated after facing the wrath of bombs and volcanic eruptions. Players landing on the Aftermath map will witness prominent differences in the ruined vicinities.

BGMI players can enjoy the map without fear of getting negative points as it is included in the new Unranked section. Moreover, the Aftermath map's futuristic vibes are also apparent by the advancement of science and technology in different areas.

These advancements can be seen in firearms as all of them will now be equipped with the AC Core Module, which will help the players aim better and control recoil more efficiently. Another new feature added to the map is the futuristic Tactical Glasses that reveal damage dealt to an enemy while shooting at them. This can help players have a better understanding of their gunfighting skills.

Garena Free Fire players who have been wanting to experience BGMI can finally play the game and experience the few similarities between the two games. The new zipline feature, as well as the latest wide shield feature (reminiscent of the gloo wall) present in the new map harken back to Free Fire.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players can enjoy the new map for a good while as the lobby size is set to a maximum of 50 players. That will allow them to loot and rotate without the fear of engaging in fights at every corner. Furthermore, with the new recall system, they can also be brought back into the match after dying.

