PUBG Mobile 2.3 update expected release date and time

The arrival of PUBG Mobile in 2018 revolutionized the Battle Royale genre of mobile gaming. Since then, the game has seen a steep rise in popularity as millions of players across the globe enjoy playing it regularly.

The developers of the game, Tencent Games, have always tried to incorporate new additions that will enrich the Battle Royale experience for users worldwide. To this end, they bring in new updates from time-to-time that introduce new features, modes, themes, events, rewards, items, and more.

As of now, players are enjoying the ongoing 2.2 update that has brought along the new NUSA map and a lot of other exciting features. However, many fans are already urging the developers to release the 2.3 update.

When can PUBG Mobile players expect the upcoming 2.3 update?

The forthcoming 2.3 update will be the sixth and final major update of the year. Players around the world can expect the update to be released worldwide between November 11 and November 15, with November 13 being the most likely date.

PUBG Mobile 2.3 update release time on November 13 in different regions:

Bangladesh: 6:00 am

Nepal: 5:45 am

England: 12:00 am

Pakistan: 5:00 am

USA: 7:00 pm on November 12 (New York Time)

Russia: 5:00 am - 6:00 am

Indonesia: 6:00 am - 7:00 am

Japan: 10:00 am

The upcoming Cycle 3 Season 8 Month 16 Royale Pass will conclude on November 19, which implies that the new C3S9 and the Month 17 Royale Pass will be introduced on November 20. Since all the major updates are generally introduced almost a week before the incorporation of the new season, the aforementioned timeframe has been calculated accordingly.

However, in a few recent updates, it was seen that the major updates took multiple days to be released across different regions and devices. Hence, it is probable that the upcoming 2.3 update will also be rolled out by the developers over multiple days.

Players must also remember to keep adequate free storage and data while downloading the update when it is available on their device. They must also inform their in-game friends to do the same as the title does not allow players in different versions to tread on the battlegrounds together. They should also remember to the download the game using the official APK or through the Google Play Store and App Store.

List of features that are expected to be added in the upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.3 update in November

Here's an overview of the expected features that might be added to PUBG Mobile's November update:

New weapons: MK20 - H (DMR), M417 (DMR), and Honey Badger (AR) New four-seater Vehicle - G48 Station Emira Lotus x PUBG Mobile collaboration C4 Explosive grenade Remastered version of Sanhok Bike turning animation Blue Zone grenade

Over time, many other features are set to be revealed. Tencent Games will be hoping that a lot of gamers will log into the game when the new update arrives.

Note: Indian gamers should abstain from downloading and playing the game as it has been banned by the country's government.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far