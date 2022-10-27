PUBG Mobile 2.3 update: Expected release date, time, features, and more

PUBG Mobile, which was launched for gamers in 2018, has leapfrogged other titles to become one of the most downloaded and played BR games on mobile. Many new players join in on a daily basis, expanding the player base further.

To provide them with an improved gaming experience, Tencent Games incorporates periodic updates that bring in changes and additions to the game. While the ongoing 2.2 update has been a hit, players are eagerly waiting for the release of the 2.3 update.

PUBG Mobile players will likely get to download the upcoming 2.3 update on November 13

The upcoming 2.3 update is set to be the sixth and final major update of 2022. Gamers around the world can expect the update to be released between November 11 and November 15. However, according to estimates, the most likely date of release is November 13.

Expected PUBG Mobile 2.3 update release time on November 13 in various regions:

Bangladesh: 6.00 am

Nepal: 5.45 am

England: 12.00 am

Pakistan: 5.00 am

USA: 7.00 pm on November 12 (New York Time)

Russia: 5.00 am - 6.00 am

Indonesia: 6.00 am - 7.00 am

Japan: 10.00 am

The ongoing C3S8 8 Month 16 Royale Pass is scheduled to conclude on November 19, which indicates that the new Cycle 3 Season 9 and the Month 17 Royale Pass will be added on November 20.

Since every major update is incorporated almost a week before the introduction of the new season, the aforementioned timeframe has been estimated accordingly.

However, in the last few updates, it was witnessed that multiple days were required for the update to be released without hindrance across different regions and devices.

Hence, it is plausible that the upcoming 2.3 update will also be rolled out over multiple days. Gamers are urged to keep adequate storage and data for the smooth installation of the update.

Leaked features expected to be added in the upcoming 2.3 update in PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games has already released the beta variant for the upcoming 2.3 patch for gamers across the world. The same can be downloaded by heading over to PUBG Mobile's official website.

Based on the features added in the beta version, the upcoming November update is set to bring in amazing features, modes, themes, and events that will massively improve the Battle Royale experience for gamers worldwide.

Here's a look at the best features that are set to be incorporated in the upcoming 2.3 update in PUBG Mobile:

1) Aftermath 2.0

Armor Upgrades

Firearm Upgrades

New Energy Mechanics

Consumables Adjustments

New Bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck

Medicine Cabinet

Guard Posts

Recall Towers

Shop Recall

2) Football-themed mode (limited preview)

Maps for the football-themed mode: Erangel, Nusa, Livik

New Tactical Item- Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Football Air Drops

Football Cover

Football-themed Spawn Island

With so many features expected to be added in the upcoming update, the gaming community is looking forward to Tencent Games and Krafton releasing the update as soon as possible. Many new players who love football are expected to download and play the exclusive mode, set to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the game.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, players from this region are urged to abstain from playing the game.

