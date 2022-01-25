PUBG Mobile: How did GodLike Esports perform in PMGC 2021 Grand Finals?

The recently concluded PMGC 2021 was the culmination of all the major events that occurred in PUBG Mobile esports in the last calendar year. The top 16 teams from different countries participated in the Grand Finals to make the event a huge success.

GodLike Esports was the only invited team in the lobby that represented the Indian contingent in the prestigious tournament. The team consisted of world-class players like Jonathan, Zgod, Neyoo, Clutchgod, Saumraj, and Ghatak. However, the team did not live up to the expectations of fans and finished in the thirteenth position.

Why did PUBG Mobile esports team GodLike Esports finish thirteenth in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals?

Effect of ban period

PUBG Mobile was banned by the Government of India in September 2020 and was reintroduced after a span of 10 months as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Within this time, all players were urged to refrain from playing this game.

As a result, esports players too took a break from the game, which has pushed them far behind from the rest of the esports teams representing other countries in international tournaments.The effect was clearly reflected in GodLike's performance as the team failed to adapt to the changes of the new meta popular in the rest of the world.

Lack of communication

Communication plays a key role in PUBG Mobile's Battle Royale mode. However, in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, the communication between the GodL players seemed to be way off target as players failed to trade counter knocks on enemies and play in splits.

Moreover, clumsy mistakes like knocking out teammates or failing to disengage from fights also resulted in the team's early elimination from a few matches.

Not giving Saumraj enough match time

GodLike Esports roped in the IGL of the BGIS winning team, Skylightz Gaming's Saumraj. Despite GodL's primary lineup not showcasing great performances in the first few matches, Ghatak and Kronten decided to stick to the same four players until match 16, and showed no major improvement.

Saumraj's inclusion in the last match witnessed the team getting a 'Chicken Dinner'. The team could have reportedly done better with Saumraj included in the lineup in more matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish