Why Skylightz Gaming is not going to PMGC Grand Finals

PMGC 2021 is the most prestigious competition on the PUBG Mobile esports circuit. The PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC) witness the best teams from around the world battling it out amongst themselves to be crowned global champions.

However, what adds even more to the excitement of this year's tournament is that a team from India has been invited to play in the Grand Finals. The announcement came as massive news for Indian fans and players who last saw the Indian teams participate in a global event back in the PMWL East: Season 0 Finals (2020).

What prevented Skylightz Gaming from participating in the PMGC Grand Finals?

After playing 24 matches in the BGIS 2021 Grand Finals, Skylightz Gaming emerged as the inaugural champions of BGMI's grandest event till date. Krafton had previously announced that the winner of the tournament would head over to Dubai as the only invited Indian team to participate in the Global Championships.

However, Krafton had previously set some regulations that needed to be followed by the Indian team who would go and represent the country in the Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile Global Championships. Here's a look at the regulations:

All players must possess a valid passport with a validity of 6 months. They are required to provide their passports before 23:00 IST on 16th Jan 2022. All players need to hand over a negative RTPCR on 16th January 2022. All players must have completed double doses of vaccination and must carry the vaccination certicates along with them for verification.

Unfortunately, the management of Skylightz Gaming faltered in making passports for all the players present on the roster. Gamlaboy and Pukar were the two players who didn't have passports to travel abroad. As a result, Skylightz Gaming lost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the first ever Indian team to participate in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

Furthermore, the second and third placed teams, TSM and Team XO, faced passport issues as well, which led to the fourth placed team, GodLike Esports becoming the Indian representatives for the Global Championships. They will be fighting against the Top 9 qualified teams from the East League Finals and the Top 6 qualified teams from the West league Finals.

Edited by Atul S