Top 5 teams to watch out for at PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League Stage

Following the massive success of the last two editions, the biggest tournament in the PUBG Mobile esports scenario, PMGC, is back with a third edition. The 2022 edition will feature the best teams from different regions across the world who will fight to be crowned the global champions.

The tournament will host its League Stage on November 10 and is scheduled to continue until December 4. There will be a total of 48 teams (divided into three groups) participating in the League Stage.

PUBG Mobile teams that could dominate the League Stage of the upcoming PMGC 2022

1) Nova Esports China

PMGC and Nova Esports China have a long history. The popular side has won both editions of the prestigious tournament held so far. They will be looking forward to winning PMGC 2022 as well and may become the first team to win three consecutive global titles.

Nova Esports China is usually known for their average performances during the League Stages, with the team saving their best plays for the Grand Finals. However, in this edition, they may focus on having a great League Stage as well.

Players:

Zhu "Paraboy" Bocheng - Assaulter

Xu "Jimmy" Yinjun - Assaulter

Zeng "Order" Zehai - IGL

Lin "King" Yien - Assaulter/Support Player

Xu "qc" Jiajun - Assaulter

Zhou "Frozen" Yuchao - Assaulter/Support Player

Zeng "Coolboy" Ronghua - Assaulter

2) GodLike Stalwart

A few months ago, Stalwart Esports collaborated with GodLike Esports, and they haven't looked back since. GodLike Stalwart recently won two consecutive PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia titles in 2022 and had a third-place finish in the PMWI: Main Event. This places them among the best teams to participate in the tournament.

With TOP and Action being in great form, the team will be looking forward to an impressive showing at the League Stages of the Global Championships.

Players:

Suhbat "Action" Galtsalam - Assaulter

UnuBold "PikA" Erkhembayar - IGL

Bilguutei "Skryyy" Bayasgalan - Assaulter

Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel - Assaulter/Support Player

3) The Infinity

With consecutive wins in the PMPL SEA: Fall 2022, PMPL Thailand: Fall 2022, and PMRC 2022, The Infinity is one of the strongest teams to participate in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 League Stage.

The Thai side is renowned for their ruthless aggression and quick rotations, which often take other teams by surprise. With NEaR guiding the team in this year's tournament, The Infinity is expected to put up a strong display during the League Stage.

Players:

Sadayut "NEaR" Mukdasawat - IGL

Logan "Logan" Martin - Assaulter

Phuwiwat "GodTunny" Tanee - Assaulter

Nuttapat "MELA" Chitprommetta - Assaulter

Sikarin "nOOzy" Nopparat - Assaulter

4) Vampire Esports

Vampire Esports was amongst the first teams to have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022. The crowd-favorite PUBG Mobile team from Thailand has won multiple regional titles this year. However, their dominant wins in the PMWI Main Event and PMWI Afterparty Showdown highlighted their prowess as an attacking side.

Vampire Esports will be eyeing a great League Stage campaign that will help them secure a spot in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022.

Players:

Kritsada "2Stopez" Penglek - Assaulter

Natchapone "Fluketh" Somtus - Assaulter

Thanarat "Rvenclaw" Makhotsa - IGL

Supachai "SchwepXz" Singkaew - Assaulter

Purin "Stoned" Rongkhankaew - Assaulter

5) Reject

Reject made their way to the PMGC 2022 League Stage after winning the PUBG Mobile Japan League: Season 2 Phase 2. The team has plenty of experience playing global tournaments, and they're a strong contender for PMGC 2022.

The Japanese team is renowned for their strong composure and focus on placement points. This has helped them remain consistent in various tournaments.

Players:

Kim "JUSTHIS" Tae-su - Assaulter

Yuya "Duelo" Nishikawa - Assaulter/IGL

Reiji "Reiji" Maeda - Assaulter

Kouki "Divine" Sekigawa - Assaulter

Kazimaru - Assaulter

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

