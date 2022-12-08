PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: List of qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

Following a year of esports action in regional tournaments, the best teams have headed over to feature in the culminating event - PMGC 2022. The tournament has already become a huge hit as fans across the globe have watched the primary stages.

With the Grand Finals approaching, it will be worth watching whether Nova Esports will be able to successfully defend their title or will they succumb to the pressure of achieving a hattrick of wins.

Qualified rosters for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 Grand Finals

A total of 16 PUBG Mobile teams have successfully booked their spots in the Grand Finals of the PMGC 2022.

Here's an overview of the teams that have qualified for the Grand Finals of the tournament:

Buriram United Esports (Thailand)

Influence Rage Chemin Esports (Brazil)

S2G Esports (Turkey)

GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia)

Nova Esports (China)

Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)

Geek Fam (Malaysia)

Four Angry Men (China)

Trained to Kill (Nepal)

Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)

Vampire Esports (Thailand)

IHC Esports (Mongolia)

DRS Gaming (Nepal)

INCO Gaming (Brazil)

Still Moving Under Gunfire (China)

Alter Ego LIMAX (Indonesia)

The first 14 teams on the list have qualified from the earlier stages of the competition. The final two names have cemented their slots in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022 by winning their regional tournament (Team SMG) and automatic selection as hosts (Alter Ego LIMAX).

However, to the disappointment of Indian fans and players, no BGMI team will feature in the Grand Finals of the ongoing edition as the title is currently suspended in the country.

Schedule of PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

The successful conclusion of the Last Chance phase on December 4 has paved the perfect platform for the commencement of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals.

The 16 aforementioned teams will fight amongst themselves in 18 matches, scheduled to be played between January 6 and January 8. The last team standing with the highest points will be crowned as champions of the third edition of the prestigious competition.

Fans can catch their favorite stars participating in the Grand Finals on the official YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok social channels of PUBG Mobile Esports.

PMGC 2022: What has happened so far

PMGC 2022 began with its League phase on November 10. This stage witnessed 48 teams (divided into three groups - Red, Green, and Yellow) from around the globe participate in 24 blisteringly intense matches.

While the top three teams from each group directly progressed to the Grand Finals, the rosters placed between fourth and 11th progressed on to the Survival Stage.

The Survival Stage was played between November 30 and December 2, where every group played the other in a Round Robin format. The matches went down to the wire and the top 16 from the 24 participating teams moved on to the Last Chance phase.

The Last Chance, as its name suggests, provided the last opportunity for the 16 qualified teams to cement their place in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022. The matches at this stage were played on December 3 and 4.

Although each roster gave their best, only the top five teams at the end of Day 2 successfully reached the Grand Finals.

All eyes will be on the 14 qualified teams as fans will be hoping that they reciprocate performances from the earlier phases of the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes