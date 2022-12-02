PMGC 2022 Survival Stage: Updated points table after Day 2, schedule for Day 3, and more

The race to the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022 has intensely heated up as 24 teams from the League Stage are currently competing in the Survival Stage. Only the top 16 teams from this stage will make their way to the Last Chance phase, from where the top five teams will head to the Grand Finals.

The live telecast of the final matchday of PMGC 2022's Survival Stage will begin today at 10:45 am (UTC+0) / 4:15 pm IST. Fans can watch the livestream on PUBG Mobile Esports' official TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels/handles.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (Survival Stage - Day 2)

Day 2 of the Survival Stage saw teams from Group Green and Group Yellow battling it out in six intense matches. A few teams such as Power Esports and Bacon Time have made some solid comebacks. In contrast, teams like TEM Entertainment and Vivo Keyd had unexpectedly poor performances.

The Chicken Dinner winners of the six matches (Day 2) are mentioned below:

Match 1 - Erangel - POWR Esports (12 kills)

Match 2 - Miramar - HVVP (22 kills)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Vampire Esports (8 kills)

Match 4 - Erangel - Alpha 7 Esports (12 kills)

Match 5 - Miramar - INCO Gaming (12 kills)

Match 6 - Erangel - Beşiktaş Esports (13 kills)

Here are the positions of all 24 participating teams at the end of Survival Stage Day 2:

HVVP (143 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Vampire Esports (136 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Bacon Time (131 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) INCO Gaming (120 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Alpha 7 Esports (119 points , along with one Chicken Dinner) Damwon Gaming (84 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) POWR Esports (78 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Skylightz Gaming (60 points) LGD Gaming (57 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Beşiktaş Esports (55 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Titan Gaming (52 points) Nigma Galaxy (49 points) REJECT (49 points) Bigetron Red Aliens (46 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Game Lord (44 points) Geekay Esports (38 points) DRS Gaming (35 points) BOX Gaming (34 points) Faze Clan (34 points) 4 Rivals (32 points) IHC Esports (24 points) Vivo Keyd (19 points) Agon i8 (17 points) TEM Entertainment (11 points)

With Skylightz Gaming ending 12 matches with a total of 60 points, fans of the Nepalese side will be hoping that their favorite team remains in the top 16 of the PMGC 2022 Survival Stage.

Schedule and match timings of PMGC 2022 Survival Stage: Day 3

Like the first two matchdays, a total of six matches will be played on Day 3. The matchups will be played on Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar in the following order:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

With today being the last matchday for the teams from Group Yellow and Red to claim a spot in the next phase, the matches are bound to be filled with thrilling action. The community is eager to know which PUBG Mobile teams will make it to the top 16 teams and enter the Last Chance stage of PMGC 2022 (scheduled to be played on December 3 and 4).

